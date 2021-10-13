mCloud Licensed by the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia to Advance Digitalization and ESG Objectives of Saudi Vision 2030

Approval establishes commercial framework to deliver AssetCare™ solutions throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (TSXV: MCLD) (OTCQB: MCLDF) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered asset management and Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") solutions today announced it received approval and a license to conduct business activities from the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia ("MISA"). The MISA license marks a major milestone in mCloud's activities in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA"), enabling mCloud to provide AssetCare solutions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other countries in the MENA region.

On July 13, 2021, the Company announced it had partnered with URBSOFT, a strategic provider of advanced ground and aerial inspection technology solutions, to deliver AssetCare solutions that support the digitalization and ESG objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's national economic action plan.

With this approval from MISA, the Company expects to receive a Commercial Registry with the Saudi Ministry of Commerce by early November, which will fully establish the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as its regional MENA headquarters.

"I look forward to visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia again at the time we anticipate receiving our Commercial Registry to meet with our partners at URBSOFT and many major customers," said Russ McMeekin, mCloud President and CEO. "We are poised to move swiftly to bring our portfolio of AssetCare solutions for industry and buildings to support Saudi Vision 2030."

About mCloud Technologies Corp.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

With a worldwide presence and offices in San Francisco, Vancouver, Calgary, London, Perth, Singapore, and Beijing, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 62,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

mCloud's common shares trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD and in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol MCLDF. mCloud's convertible debentures trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD.DB. For more information, visit www.mcloudcorp.com.

