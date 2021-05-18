mCloud Goes Live with First Utility Program Buildings in New York State

Pace of customer onboarding expected to accelerate in the US and Canada as access to customer sites improves with easing of pandemic restrictions

CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (TSXV: MCLD) (OTCQB: MCLDF) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence ("AI") and analytics, today announced it had completed connecting its first AssetCare™ buildings customers associated with three utility program partnerships the Company originally announced on April 21, 2021. Among these customers are two prominent car dealership properties in the state of New York. A next round of buildings, including new restaurants, manufacturing, and retail spaces are expected to follow shortly in the days ahead, a signal that restrictions may be beginning to see relief in certain regions.

Customers who are part of these utility programs benefit from the AssetCare HVAC and IAQ solution to drive energy efficiency improvements of up to 25% alongside continuous visibility and active management of a building's ventilation system. Air purification technologies connected to AssetCare ensure indoor building air is always healthy and safe for occupants.

Through these utility programs, customers pay mCloud for AssetCare on a regular subscription basis. As energy savings targeted by the utility are achieved through AssetCare, incentives that are shared between the customer and mCloud are directly received from the utility.

AssetCare enables the utilities to continuously track these energy savings while allowing customers to see their energy efficiency, health, and safety on any device and at any time of the day.

"As our access to customer sites in the US and Canada improves in the weeks ahead, we are looking forward to onboarding new and future customers with the support of our utility partners," said Dr. Patrick O'Neill, mCloud's President for Connected Buildings. "Our AssetCare for HVAC and IAQ solutions are relevant now more than ever with the US Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization having recently updated their guidance around the airborne transmission of viruses indoors."

Businesses interested in learning more about mCloud's HVAC and IAQ solutions are invited to visit https://www.mcloudcorp.com/HVAC-and-indoor-air-quality to learn more.

About mCloud Technologies Corp.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 59,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

mCloud's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD and on the OTCQB under the symbol MCLDF. mCloud's convertible debentures trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD.DB. For more information, visit www.mcloudcorp.com.

For further information: Wayne Andrews, RCA Financial Partners Inc., T: 727-268-0113, [email protected]; Barry Po, Chief Marketing Officer, mCloud Technologies Corp., T: 866-420-1781