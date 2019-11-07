mCloud Establishes New Middle East Headquarters in Bahrain to Work with Key Oil and Gas Customers

VANCOUVER, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (TSX-V: MCLD) (OTCQB: MCLDF) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence ("AI") and analytics, today announced that it is in the process of establishing a new regional office in Bahrain to bring its AssetCare™️ offering to customers across the Middle East. Through AssetCare and a multitude of already established business relationships, the Company expects to rapidly attract both new customers and multi-line revenues across all segments of mCloud's business.

"We anticipate the creation of meaningful revenues in the Middle East in the second half of 2020," said Costantino Lanza, mCloud's Chief Growth Officer. "Businesses, such as Saudi Aramco with their recent announcement of a new Chief Digital Officer, are investing heavily in digital transformation and the use of new technologies to generate efficiencies, making AssetCare an ideal platform for all the energy infrastructure in the region."

"The mCloud team already has very strong relationships with many years of experience delivering asset management capabilities in the Middle East, along with a deep understanding of how to do business in the region," Lanza added.

Known for its business-friendly environment, Bahrain is centrally located within the oil-rich Gulf region and provides easy access to key customers in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Oman, among others.

The Company plans to offer the full array of AssetCare capabilities throughout the Middle East. Process industry customers in the region, including oil and gas and petrochemical businesses such as Saudi Aramco and SABIC, are already in discussions to evaluate mCloud's Smart Process solutions, including the AssetCare 3D Digital Twin capabilities recently announced in October.

In addition to these process industry solutions, the Company sees opportunities to bring its energy-saving solutions for HVAC assets to buildings in the hot climate across the Arabian Gulf as the region tackles rising energy costs and the demand for energy conservation capabilities continues to grow.

About mCloud Technologies Corp.

mCloud is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart facilities, power generation, and process industries including oil and gas. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with offices in twelve locations worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 35,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed. For more information, visit www.mcloudcorp.com .

