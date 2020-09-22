mCloud Delivers New Oil and Gas, Wind, and Nuclear Solutions for Connected Workers in China

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (TSXV: MCLD) (OTCQB: MCLDF) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence ("AI"), today announced the delivery of new AssetCare™ capabilities geared toward oil and gas, wind, and nuclear customers in China through its Connected Worker mobile smart glasses offering. These new capabilities are a direct result of the Company's acquisition of kanepi Group Pty Ltd. ("kanepi") and are driving new local demand for AssetCare solutions in these industries.

In collaboration with partners, including head mounted display provider RealWear, Inc. ("RealWear"), the Company expects to roll out these new capabilities to 1,000 workers by the end of the year. Heading into 2021, mCloud plans to target over 20,000 connected workers in China already equipped with mobile smart glasses.

"Connected workers are a part of mCloud's roadmap, which complements our targeted 70,000 assets by the end of the year," said Russ McMeekin, mCloud President and CEO. "We possess a crucial competitive advantage as the only provider in-market that brings all these new capabilities together into a single integrated offering for customers in these industries."

AssetCare for Connected Workers is a mobile AI-powered digital assistant, delivered to workers in the field on RealWear head mounted displays. mCloud leveraged existing kanepi technology to add to the remote expert capabilities already provided by AssetCare to provide enhanced workflow support and management of operator rounds in the field.

New capabilities assist connected workers to:

Locate and navigate to assets using GPS

Scan QR codes on connected assets to access relevant documentation

Remotely review "Permit to Work" and digitally approve equipment bypasses

mCloud is hosting its annual mCloud Connect user conference today and tomorrow as a free online event, bringing together industry leaders to discuss the future of connected asset management and the role of IoT, AI, and the cloud in digital transformation. Visit www.mcloudcorp.com/mcloud-connect to register.

About mCloud Technologies Corp.

mCloud is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions in five distinct segments: commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with offices in twelve locations worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 51,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

mCloud's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD and on the OTCQB under the symbol MCLDF. mCloud's convertible debentures trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD.DB. For more information, visit www.mcloudcorp.com .

