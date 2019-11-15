mCloud Appoints KPMG LLP as New Auditor

VANCOUVER, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (TSX-V: MCLD) (OTCQB: MCLDF) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence ("AI") and analytics, announced that it has changed its auditors to KPMG LLP (the "New Auditor") from MNP LLP (the "Former Auditor"), effective November 9, 2019. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice on SEDAR together with letters from each of the New Auditor and the Former Auditor, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the notice, as applicable. There are no reportable events including disagreements, consultations, or unresolved issues as defined in NI 51-102.

mCloud is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart facilities, power generation, and process industries including oil and gas. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with offices in twelve locations worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 35,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed. For more information, visit www.mcloudcorp.com.

