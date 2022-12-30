mCloud Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting

Dec 30, 2022, 07:00 ET
CALGARY, AB, Dec. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: MCLD) (TSXV: MCLD), ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud technology solutions optimizing the performance, reliability, and sustainability of energy-intensive assets today announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 2, 2022, were elected as directors of mCloud, to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed.
Shareholders also adopted all other resolutions submitted for their approval, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company and approval of the amended and restated equity incentive plan.
The complete voting results for each item of business are as follows:
Election of Directors
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes in Favour
|
Withheld
|
% of Votes in Favour
|
Russel H. McMeekin
|
1,838,333
|
281,579
|
86.72 %
|
Michael Allman
|
1,856,267
|
263,645
|
87.56 %
|
Costantino Lanza
|
1,861,333
|
258,579
|
87.80 %
|
Elizabeth MacLean
|
1,868,602
|
251,310
|
88.15 %
|
Ian Russell
|
1,838,337
|
281,575
|
86.72 %
|
Dina Alnahdy
|
1,908,275
|
211,637
|
90.02 %
Appointment of Auditors
|
Votes in Favour
|
Withheld
|
% of Votes in Favour
|
5,421,819
|
246,003
|
95.66 %
Approval of the Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan
|
For
|
Against
|
% of Votes in Favour
|
1,778,410
|
341,402
|
83.89 %
mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with cloud-based solutions that curb energy waste, maximize energy production, eliminate harmful emissions, and get the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's portfolio of AssetCare™ solutions, mCloud enables asset owners and operators in energy- and asset-intensive industries such as oil and gas, wind, and commercial facilities to use cloud-based digital twins, AI, and analytics to optimize asset performance, reliability, and sustainability. mCloud has a worldwide presence with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. mCloud's common shares trade in the United States on Nasdaq and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD. Visit mcloudcorp.com to learn more.
For further information: Wayne Andrews, RCA Financial Partners Inc., T: 727-268-0113, [email protected]; Barry Po, Chief Marketing Officer, mCloud Technologies Corp., T: 866-420-1781
