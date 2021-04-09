mCloud Announces Terms of Overnight Marketed Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR ‎‎DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (TSX-V: MCLD) (OTCQB: MCLDF) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence ("AI") and analytics, is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced overnight marketed offering, ATB Capital Markets Inc. (the "Agent" or "ATB") has agreed to sell 6,000,000 units ("Units") of the Company at a price of $2.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $12,600,000 (the "Offering"). A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners ("AGP") acted as sub-agent to ATB in connection with the offering. Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share ("Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $2.85 per Warrant Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Standard Time) on the date that is 36 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Company has granted the Agent an option to sell up to an additional 15% of the Units offered pursuant to the Offering on the same terms and conditions for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering. The over-allotment option may be exercised by the Agent to acquire Units, Common Shares, and/or Warrants.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Offering to, in part, advance the Company's Alberta led ESG and oil and gas decarbonization agenda, including the commercialization of its new AssetCare™️ fugitive gas and leak detection solution, as well as to grow its business in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Offering is expected to be on or about April 15, 2021 and will be subject to a number of customary conditions including, but not ‎limited to, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and stock exchange approvals, including ‎approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the entering into of an agency agreement with the ‎Agent.

The Offering will be completed (i) in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, and in the territory of Nunavut by way of a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated April 28, 2020 for Nunavut and its amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated April 28, 2020 in the provinces of Canada (together, the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), and the Prospectus Supplement will be filed with the securities commissions or similar securities ‎regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada and in Nunavut, (ii) on a private placement basis in the United States to persons who are either (A) "qualified institutional buyers", as such term is defined in Rule 144A under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or (B) "accredited investors", as such term is defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D ("Regulation D") promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, and, in each case, in compliance with Rule 506(b) of Regulation D and applicable U.S. state securities laws, and (iii) outside Canada and the United States as agreed to by the Company and the Agent, provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises and the Company does not thereafter become subject to continuous disclosure obligations in any such jurisdiction.

‎The Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus will contain important detailed ‎information about the Offering. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement, following the filing thereof, and the Base Shelf ‎Prospectus will be available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. ‎Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus may also be obtained in ‎Canada from ATB Capital Markets Inc. at Suite 410, 585 8 Avenue SW Calgary, AB T2P 1G1 or by email at [email protected]. ‎

About mCloud Technologies Corp.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 59,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

mCloud's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD and on the OTCQB under the symbol MCLDF. mCloud's convertible debentures trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD.DB. For more information, visit www.mcloudcorp.com.

