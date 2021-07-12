mCloud Announces Proposed Conversion of 8% Convertible Debentures

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR ‎‎DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (TSXV: MCLD) (OTCQB: MCLDF) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence ("AI"), today announced that it has entered into conversion agreements with the holders of more than 99.2% of the outstanding principal amount of its 8% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures"), pursuant to which the Company will issue an aggregate of 6,323,360 common shares ("Common Shares") and 6,323,360 Common Share purchase warrants ("Warrants") in consideration for the extinguishment of USD$8,809,000 principal and USD$302,730 interest owing under the Debentures (the "Indebtedness") held by such holders at the following conversion and exercise prices:

USD$2,798,000 principal amount of Converted Debentures will be converted into 1,890,537 Common Shares at a price of USD$1.48 per Common Shares and 1,890,537 Warrants bearing a strike price of USD$2.29 per Common Share;

principal amount of Converted Debentures will be converted into 1,173,175 Common Shares at a price of per Common Shares and 1,173,175 Warrants bearing a strike price of per Common Share; USD $2,300,000 principal amount of Converted Debentures will be converted into 1,365,771 Common Shares at a price of USD$1.68 per Common Shares and 1,365,771 Warrants bearing a strike price of USD$2.29 per Common Share. The original conversion price under these Converted Debentures ranged from USD$1.85 to USD$2.20 , but the Company intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") for approval to reduce the conversion price under these Converted Debentures. This would result in the issuance of 179,922 additional Common Shares relative to the number of Common Shares issuable based on the original conversion price under these Converted Debentures. These additional Common Shares are already included in the 1,365,771 Common Shares referenced above;

All Warrants will have a term of 36 months from the date of issuance, and each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. Conversion of the Indebtedness will allow the Company to preserve cash and improve its balance sheet.

The completion of the conversion of the Indebtedness, including the aforementioned reduction of the conversion price under certain of the Converted Debentures, is subject to a number of conditions, including the approval of the TSXV. Certain of the securities issued pursuant to the conversion of the Indebtedness will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Following the conversion of the Indebtedness, $75,000 principal amount of the Debentures will remain outstanding in accordance with their terms.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of 227,027 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price per Unit of $1.85 for gross proceeds of approximately $420,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one Common Share (a "Unit Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Unit Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $2.85 per Common Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Standard Time) on April 15, 2024.

Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the TSXV. The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance the Company's Alberta-led ESG and oil and gas decarbonization agenda, including the commercialization of its new AssetCare™️ fugitive gas and leak detection solution, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Units will be offered and sold by private placement (i) in Canada to "accredited investors" within the meaning of NI 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions and other exempt purchasers in each province of Canada, and/or (ii) outside Canada and the United States on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of any of the Units. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

If the conditions to the completions of the transactions referenced herein are not satisfied, such transactions may not be completed on the terms set out herein or at all.

About mCloud Technologies Corp.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 59,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

mCloud's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD and on the OTCQB under the symbol MCLDF. mCloud's convertible debentures trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD.DB. For more information, visit www.mcloudcorp.com.

