McLean & Company Reveals Full Agenda for Signature 2025, the Firm's Conference Helping HR Leaders Build Human-Centric, Future Ready Organizations

The official agenda for the McLean Signature 2025 conference, taking place November 2-4 in Houston, Texas, includes speakers from Peloton, Dayforce, Kyndryl, Bruce Power, and GE Appliances. The HR research and advisory firm has also revealed a variety of sessions attendees can expect this year at Signature 2025, including keynotes, roundtables, debates, lightning talks, working sessions, and CHRO forums to support HR professionals in preparing for the future of work.

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Leading HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company has announced the complete agenda for its flagship conference, Signature 2025, taking place November 2-4 at the Marriott Marquis in Houston, Texas. With the bold theme "Human-Centric, Future-Ready," this year's event will convene HR executives, practitioners, and thought leaders for three days of research-driven insights, immersive sessions, and peer exchange at one of North America's most impactful HR gatherings.

"Signature has always been more than a conference. This annual gathering is about giving HR leaders what they need to move forward with purpose," said Jennifer Rozon, president of McLean & Company. "The program for Signature 2025 is built to cut through the noise and provide HR with practical frameworks, evidence-based tools, and peer-tested strategies to help transition ideas into action. It's about focusing on what matters, turning disruption into opportunity and shaping workplaces that can thrive."

Keynotes, Panels, and Fireside Chats

The agenda brings together an extensive lineup featuring visionary keynotes and fireside discussions that provide both inspiration and practical direction. Attendees can look forward to:

Leading in the Eye of the Storm: McLean & Company's Paul Okoye will explore HR's role in navigating relentless change.

McLean & Company's will explore HR's role in navigating relentless change. Futureproof Yourself: Crystal Washington , futurist and Hall of Fame speaker, is set to challenge leaders to embrace uncertainty and innovate.

, futurist and Hall of Fame speaker, is set to challenge leaders to embrace uncertainty and innovate. The Art & Impact of Storytelling: Jimmy Yeary , award-winning songwriter, will demonstrate how narrative builds trust, influence, and connection.

, award-winning songwriter, will demonstrate how narrative builds trust, influence, and connection. Peloton's People Strategy: Dalana Brand , Chief People Officer at Peloton, is slated to reflect on guiding transformation through cultural realignment.

, Chief People Officer at Peloton, is slated to reflect on guiding transformation through cultural realignment. Collaboration Revolution: Maureen Cahill , Senior Managing Partner at McLean & Company, will reimagine collaboration in the hybrid and AI-driven workplace.

, Senior Managing Partner at McLean & Company, will reimagine collaboration in the hybrid and AI-driven workplace. Clarity in Chaos: Brian Dickens , CHRO of University of Tennessee System, is set to discuss anchoring teams in volatile environments.

, CHRO of University of Tennessee System, is set to discuss anchoring teams in volatile environments. Pulse of Talent Report 2025: Amy Cappellanti-Wolf , Global CPO of Dayforce, will reveal new insights on AI adoption and workforce expectations.

, Global CPO of Dayforce, will reveal new insights on AI adoption and workforce expectations. The Future of Benefits: Chris Ellis , CEO & Co-Founder of Thatch, will explore how integrated platforms can simplify administration while personalizing employee coverage.

, CEO & Co-Founder of Thatch, will explore how integrated platforms can simplify administration while personalizing employee coverage. Day-One Mandate: Karen Smith , CHRO of Bruce Power, will talk on rapidly transforming a legacy HR model.

, CHRO of Bruce Power, will talk on rapidly transforming a legacy HR model. Empowering Transformation: Rosemarie Estrada , SVP HR Services at Kyndryl, is set to share how to embed culture and empathy into large-scale HR technology change.

Interactive Learning and Peer Exchange

Signature 2025 is designed with a mix of session formats that prioritize active participation, peer-to-peer learning, and practical takeaways, ensuring that attendees not only hear new ideas but also gain strategies, frameworks, tools, and examples they can apply directly within their organizations. These formats will include:

Panels and Debates: Including the launch of McLean & Company's CHRO Playbook, a debate on whether to build or buy AI skills, and a panel on harnessing organization design opportunities during change.

Including the launch of McLean & Company's CHRO Playbook, a debate on whether to build or buy AI skills, and a panel on harnessing organization design opportunities during change. Roundtables: Collaborative sessions on leadership development, mental health, people analytics, and reskilling strategies, such as "From Stress to Success: Mental Health and the Modern Workplace" and "Upskilling and Reskilling Strategies for the Evolving Workplace."

Collaborative sessions on leadership development, mental health, people analytics, and reskilling strategies, such as "From Stress to Success: Mental Health and the Modern Workplace" and "Upskilling and Reskilling Strategies for the Evolving Workplace." Working Sessions: Small-group, hands-on experiences including "Future-Ready HR: Build Adaptive and Actionable Talent Strategies Through Scenario Planning" and "We Hear You: Designing a Responsive Employee Listening Strategy." These sessions are designed to move beyond theory and give attendees practical outputs they can bring back to their organizations.

Small-group, hands-on experiences including "Future-Ready HR: Build Adaptive and Actionable Talent Strategies Through Scenario Planning" and "We Hear You: Designing a Responsive Employee Listening Strategy." These sessions are designed to move beyond theory and give attendees practical outputs they can bring back to their organizations. Lightning Rounds: Fast-paced insights on HR buzzwords, affordable HR solutions, belonging, and the power of prioritization.

Fast-paced insights on HR buzzwords, affordable HR solutions, belonging, and the power of prioritization. Exclusive Forums: CHRO-focused roundtables to discuss navigating turbulence and leading through uncertainty.

CHRO-focused roundtables to discuss navigating turbulence and leading through uncertainty. McLean Product Sessions: Attendees will discover what's new across Learning Solutions, Diagnostics, and Workshops, with live demonstrations including "Developing Leaders at Every Level, Competency-Based Growth That Sticks" from the Learning Solutions team and "Insights That Drive Change," highlighting McLean's new Diagnostics capabilities.

AI, Innovation, and Transformation

AI and technology emerge as a unifying theme throughout Signature 2025, appearing across keynotes, debates, and interactive sessions. With sessions ranging from "Balancing Humanity and Automation" and "AI Talent Debate" to the live demo "From Idea to Agent: Building an HR Copilot in 30 Minutes," attendees will see firsthand how HR can embrace innovation responsibly while keeping people at the center of change. These sessions will explore both the promise and the practical realities of integrating AI, from reskilling and capability building to data ethics, transparency, and change readiness, arming HR leaders with the clarity and confidence to lead digital transformation with purpose.

Networking and Community

Signature's agenda also includes dedicated networking breakfasts, receptions, and entertainment. Highlights include a line dancing evening reception, led by instructors from River Oaks School of Dancing, and a closing reception at Puttshack Houston, blending networking with a high-tech mini golf experience.

Who Attends Signature?

McLean Signature attracts HR leaders across a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, education, government, retail, and professional services. In 2024, over 61% of attendees held senior leadership roles, making it a high-impact opportunity for networking and learning.

More details about the conference agenda, including interactive sessions, keynote presentations, peer-to-peer roundtables, and exclusive CHRO panel discussions, will be released in the coming weeks.

