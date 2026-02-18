McKay Brothers and Quincy Data Expand Best-in-Class Cross-Border Market Interconnection Between Ontario and the US

Fast wireless and wired connectivity and time-sensitive market data now link TMX Markham and Equinix TR2 with key US trading venues.

CHICAGO, IL, OAKLAND, CA, and TORONTO, ON, February 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- McKay Brothers, a global provider of fast connectivity between financial market venues, and its sister company Quincy Data, a distributor of time-sensitive market data, have expanded services linking key Canadian financial markets with major US trading hubs in Illinois and New Jersey.

McKay's Private Transport and Quincy's Snapshot and Signal Feeds provide the fastest means of price discovery for key CME markets into both TMX Group's Markham data center and Equinix TR2. McKay and Quincy have also enhanced existing routes between Ontario and the US equity ecosystem, including NYSE (Mahwah), Cboe (Secaucus), and Nasdaq (Carteret). Quincy Snapshot Feeds carry cross-listed TSX equities and ETFs to New Jersey and distribute NYSE- and Nasdaq-listed symbols back into Ontario.

"Improved interconnection between venues helps markets function more efficiently," said McKay Brothers COO Tim Boyle. "By expanding our shared market infrastructure, we expect this launch will support tighter markets and increased participation, including a broader range of firms adding and accessing liquidity in Canadian markets."

All McKay and Quincy services are offered under the Level Playing Field principle in which all tiers of service are made available to all market participants.

About McKay Brothers

McKay Brothers provides data transport and connectivity services for electronic financial markets. The company operates short- and long-haul networks designed for speed, reliability, and resiliency. McKay services are provided on a level playing field basis to all clients.

About Quincy Data

Quincy Data distributes time-sensitive market data to market participants active in global financial markets. Quincy has points of presence at major financial centers across North America, Europe, and Asia. Quincy services are provided on a level playing field basis to all clients.

Learn more at: www.mckay-brothers.com and www.quincy-data.com .

