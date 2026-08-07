MCF Energy Update of Operations on Lech the Kinsau-1A Well, Lech East, Reudnitz Gas Field and Erlenwiese Licence in Germany

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- MCF Energy Ltd. (TSXV: MCF) (FRA: DC6) (OTC: MCFNF) ("MCF" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an operational update for the Kinsau-1A (Kn-1A) well in Lech, Germany, and licence extension information for the Reudnitz gas field and Erlenwiese licence.

Kinsau 1-A Drilling Update, Lech, Germany

The Kinsau-1A well has drilled to a total depth of 3310 meters Measured Depth (MD) and bottomed in the Jurassic Malm Reef Carbonate interval. The bottom hole of the new well is within 65 meters of the original Mobil gas discovery well. On September 10th the first target zone, the Lower Cretaceous/Jurassic Purbeck carbonate interval was penetrated. This is the zone that tested gas at high rates in Mobil's original Kinsau-1(Kn-1) well in 1983. The Purbeck interval was found at a depth of 3181 meters MD (2485,5 m TVDSS), 3m higher than the original Kn-1. Porosity logs indicate the reservoir facies in Kn-1A have better porosities than seen in Kn-1 with zones of up to 12% porosity and streaks as high as 17% porosity. Preliminary results indicate more than 18m of reservoir with an average porosity of 8.6% in the Purbeck and a potential Hydrocarbon Water Contact at 3244 meters MD. Pipe was run and cemented and the well has stood idle as permits to test and various options to monetize this gas discovery are explored. Several options are available to begin production and the operator is analyzing the economics of each.

Genexco GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of MCF Energy Ltd., has a 20% interest in Energieprojekt Kinsau 1 GmbH, the licensee and operator of the Kinsau-1A well.

Lech East

Lech East is a very large concession which covers about 100 square kilometres in Bavaria directly offsetting the Lech discovery block. MCF has reprocessed the 160 square kilometres of 3D shot by Mobil with the new AI and Machine Learning Paradise software package and has outlined the best prospective target areas with the same seismic signatures as the Kinsau 1A discovery. The Company has allowed the original concession to expire on July 31st and will now apply for a smaller concession area which covers these prospective targets. This smaller concession will greatly reduce the impact on the local communities and watershed and be more environmentally compatible with the area.

Reudnitz, Germany

MCF/Genexco received a 27-month extension of the Reudnitz exploration licence from the Landesamt fur Bergbau Geologie und Rohstoffe (LBGR) to December 31, 2027. The Company is currently in talks with a gas processing company to design and build a processing facility for the gas produced from the Reudnitz Z2a horizontal well drilled in the field. A test will be run on the gas to determine the economics of this plant and final design parameters.

Erlenwiese, Germany

The Company has received the 3D data covering the prospect and is currently analyzing the data using the Paradise Machine Learning software. Results are expected very soon which will trigger a drill or drop decision. On September 12, 2025 Genexco received the extension notice from the Regierungspräsidium Darmstadt, the relevant Mining Authority of the Federal State of Hesse (MA) for the company's Erlenwiese licence. The MA granted a one year extension to September 13, 2026. MCF is in the process of filing for an extension of this concession.

About MCF Energy

MCF Energy was established in 2022 by leading energy executives to strengthen Europe's energy security through responsible exploration and development of natural gas resources within the region. The Company has secured interests in several significant natural gas exploration projects in Austria and Germany with additional concession applications pending. MCF Energy is also evaluating additional opportunities throughout Europe. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the European energy sector and are working to develop a cleaner, cheaper, and more secure natural gas industry as a transition to renewable energy sources. MCF Energy is a publicly traded company (TSX.V: MCF; FRA: DC6; OTC: MCFNF) and headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. For further information, please visit: www.mcfenergy.com.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

Cautionary Statements :

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Advisories :

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's plans and other aspects of our anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results, industry conditions, commodity prices and business opportunities. In addition, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding the anticipated timing of development plans and resource potential with respect to the Company's right to assets in Germany. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "project", "expect", "goal", "plan", "intend" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" be taken or occur in the future.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by MCF Energy's management, including expectations and assumptions noted subsequently in this press release under oil and gas advisories, and in addition with respect to prevailing commodity prices which may differ materially from the price forecasts applicable at the time of the respective Resource Audits conducted by Gaffney Cline Associates, and differentials, exchange rates, interest rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; future production rates and estimates of operating costs; performance of future wells; resource volumes; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; results of operations; performance; business prospects and opportunities; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; the impact of increasing competition; the ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions, the ability to market natural gas successfully and MCF's ability to access capital. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because MCF Energy can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. MCF Energy's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that we will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide securityholders with a more complete perspective on future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Oil & Gas Advisories

Abbreviations:

Bcf billion cubic feet Bcfe billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent Bbl barrels Boe barrels of oil equivalent M thousand MM million MMbbls million barrels of oil MMBOE million barrels of oil equivalent MMBC million barrels of condensate MMcf million cubic feet of natural gas Mcfe thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalent MCFD thousand cubic feet per day MMCFD million cubic feet per day MMcfe/d million cubic feet equivalent per day Tcf trillion cubic feet Km2 square kilometers € Euros

SOURCE MCF Energy Ltd.

For further information: Investor Relations: Jim Hill, CEO, Tel: (604) 609-6110, Email: [email protected]