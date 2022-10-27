McDonald's Canada testing Renewable Natural Gas in its supply chain fleet

Martin Brower operates McDonald's Canada first food delivery vehicle in Canada powered by Renewable Natural Gas

SURREY, BC, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Martin-Brower of Canada Co. (Martin Brower), a leading logistics service provider for restaurant chains around the world, is operating its first tractor for McDonald's Canada food delivery services on 100 per cent Renewable Natural Gas (RNG)1 provided by FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC). The first tractor is in operation, with an additional six scheduled to arrive later this year. The tractors are being tested in British Columbia to assess the feasibility of using them to deliver to McDonald's Canada restaurants across Canada where possible.

We are committed to providing customers, like McDonald's Canada, with a lower-carbon fuel option to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in commercial transportation Tweet this Caption: (from left to right) Mike Leclair, vice-president of major projects and liquified natural gas (FortisBC), Rod Halladay, Regional vice-president of Western Canada (McDonald’s Canada) and Sarah Smith, director of low-carbon transportation and LNG business growth (FortisBC). (CNW Group/FortisBC Energy Inc.)

"At McDonald's Canada, we know making small changes to our supply chain can result in a big impact, which is why we're working with our long-time distribution partner Martin Brower to help us use our scale for good," said Rob Dick, Supply Chain Officer at McDonald's Canada. "Globally, we've pledged to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050–a pledge that we are continuing to make progress towards here in Canada by investing in real and tangible changes like testing seven new Kenworth tractors powered by RNG provided by FortisBC."

"We are committed to providing customers, like McDonald's Canada, with a lower-carbon fuel option to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in commercial transportation," said Mike Leclair, vice-president, major projects and liquefied natural gas at FortisBC. "Renewable Natural Gas has enormous potential to economically reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, a sector that contributes over 40 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in the province."

Renewable Natural Gas helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions by putting organic waste to work. FortisBC takes advantage of carbon already in the system by capturing methane and repurposing it. Renewable Natural Gas can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by displacing conventional natural gas in supplying energy to homes, businesses and transportation.

FortisBC will supply Martin Brower with up to 5,000 gigajoules of RNG over the next year, which can power seven tractors in service for McDonald's Canada. All of these tractors will be fuelled with 100 per cent RNG to drive the vehicles.

Owners of compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles can purchase RNG from FortisBC, which lowers the carbon intensity of the entire gas system. Using Renewable Natural Gas in CNG powered vehicles reduces emissions by upwards of 85 per cent over diesel and costs about 45 per cent less than traditional diesel fuel when carbon credits are generated and applied to the cost of RNG.2 Switching to RNG also uses the same natural gas engine without any additional capital investment once customers adopt CNG.

"Our goal is to deliver innovative and meaningful solutions that help restaurants and our business create a more globally sustainable, ethical, and responsible future," said Julie Dell'Aniello, president, Martin Brower Canada. "Integrating the first Renewable Natural Gas tractor into our fleet is an essential step towards further minimizing Martin Brower's carbon emissions and environmental impact."

Learn more about energy solutions for on-road transportation from FortisBC.

About FortisBC

FortisBC Energy Inc. is a regulated utility focused on providing safe and reliable energy, including natural gas, Renewable Natural Gas and propane. FortisBC Energy Inc. employs around 2,078 British Columbians and serves approximately 1,064,800 customers across British Columbia. FortisBC Energy Inc. owns and operates approximately 50,493 kilometres of gas transmission and distribution pipelines. FortisBC Energy Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. FortisBC Energy Inc. uses the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC, visit www.fortisbc.com. For further information on Fortis Inc., visit www.fortisinc.com.

______________________________ 1 Renewable Natural Gas is produced in a different manner than conventional natural gas. It is derived from biogas, which is produced from decomposing organic waste from landfills, agricultural waste and wastewater from treatment facilities. The biogas is captured and cleaned to create Renewable Natural Gas (also called biomethane). 2 The Renewable and Low Carbon Fuel Requirements Regulation has a carbon intensity for electric vehicles is 19 gCO2e/MJ compared to RNG at 10 gCO2e/MJ (weighted average).

SOURCE FortisBC Energy Inc.

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Diana Sorace, Corporate Communications Advisor, FortisBC, Phone: 604-328-0790, Email: [email protected], fortisbc.com, 24-hour media line: 1-855-322-6397