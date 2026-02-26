McCOY GLOBAL ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP SUCCESSION

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - McCoy Global Inc. ("McCoy," "McCoy Global" or "the Corporation") (TSX: MCB) today announced that Mr. Jim Rakievich, the Corporation's current President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), will retire from his role effective May 14, 2026. The Corporation's Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Mr. Bing Deng, currently Chief Operating Officer, to succeed Mr. Rakievich as President and CEO. In connection with this appointment, Mr. Deng is expected to be nominated for election to the Board of Directors at the Corporation's next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. This leadership transition reflects a deliberate and well‑established succession plan and underscores the Board's commitment to continuity in strategy, culture, and operational execution.

Mr. Rakievich was appointed President and CEO of McCoy Global in 2002 and has served as a member of the Corporation's Board of Directors since that time. Over more than two decades of leadership, Mr. Rakievich guided McCoy through a period of significant evolution and growth, including key strategic acquisitions, the launch and expansion of the Corporation's innovative product portfolio, and the successful expansion of operations into the United States and the Eastern Hemisphere. Beyond these achievements, Mr. Rakievich is widely respected for his unwavering integrity and relationship‑driven leadership style. He has fostered a culture that is customer‑centric, innovative, and grounded in trust. This approach has been foundational to McCoy's strong reputation with customers, partners, employees, and investors alike.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of McCoy Global I would like to thank Jim for his quarter century of service and leadership to the people and shareholders of McCoy. There is no greater compliment to a leader than the successful preparation of a team and individuals to provide for leadership transition, and we welcome Bing to his new role and many years of continued success," said Mr. Terry Freeman, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Deng was appointed Chief Operating Officer in January 2024, following a successful tenure as Vice‑President, Sales & Marketing. Since joining McCoy more than 20 years ago, Mr. Deng has held progressively senior leadership roles across the organization and has been a key architect of McCoy's long‑term strategic roadmap. Under Mr. Deng's leadership, McCoy has advanced its technology‑enabled solutions, strengthened its global commercial platform, and executed on operational initiatives that have meaningfully enhanced financial performance, profitability, and market reputation. These initiatives have been central to the Corporation's transformation and have supported strong shareholder returns. The Board is confident that, as President and CEO, Mr. Deng will continue to build on this momentum, with a clear focus on disciplined growth, operational excellence, and sustained value creation for shareholders.

About McCoy Global Inc.

McCoy Global is transforming well construction using automation and machine learning to maximize wellbore integrity and collect precise connection data critical to the global energy industry. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States of America, and the United Arab Emirates and operates internationally in more than 50 countries through a combination of direct sales and key distributors.

Throughout McCoy's 100-year history, it has proudly called Edmonton, Alberta, Canada its corporate headquarters. The Corporation's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol "MCB".

Forward-Looking Information

This News Release contains forward looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "could", "should", "can", "anticipate", "expect", "objective", "ongoing", "believe", "will", "may", "projected", "plan", "sustain", "continues", "strategy", "potential", "projects", "grow", "take advantage", "estimate", "well positioned" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. This New Release contains forward looking statements respecting the business opportunities for the Corporation that are based on the views of management of the Corporation and current and anticipated market conditions; and the perceived benefits of the growth strategy and operating strategy of the Corporation are based upon the financial and operating attributes of the Corporation as at the date hereof, as well as the anticipated operating and financial results. Forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation are based on certain key expectations and assumptions of the Corporation concerning anticipated financial performance, business prospects, strategies, the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities, the availability and cost of labour and services and the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, which are subject to change based on market conditions and potential timing delays. Although management of the Corporation consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to them, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) and risks that forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements, as a number of important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in the forward looking statements, including inability to meet current and future obligations; inability to complete or effectively integrate strategic acquisitions; inability to implement the Corporation's business strategy effectively; access to capital markets; fluctuations in oil and gas prices; fluctuations in capital expenditures of the Corporation's target market; competition for, among other things, labour, capital, materials and customers; interest and currency exchange rates; technological developments; global political and economic conditions; global natural disasters or disease; and inability to attract and retain key personnel. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. The reader is further cautioned that the preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires management to make certain judgments and estimates that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses. These judgments and estimates may change, having either a negative or positive effect on net earnings as further information becomes available, and as the economic environment changes. The information contained in this News Release identifies additional factors that could affect the operating results and performance of the Corporation. We urge you to carefully consider those factors. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this News Release are made as of the date of this New Release and the Corporation does not undertake and is not obligated to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws.

