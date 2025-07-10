McCann Worldgroup Appoints Ida Rezvani President, Global Chief Client Officer

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- McCann Worldgroup today announced the appointment of Ida Rezvani as President, Global Chief Client Officer, McCann & McCann Worldgroup. In this newly created role, Rezvani will enhance value and innovation across the network's global portfolio of clients, leveraging her 20+ years of client leadership experience working with iconic global brands at Publicis and Dentsu.

Reporting to Daryl Lee, Global CEO, McCann & McCann Worldgroup, Rezvani will accelerate and scale new capabilities and practices that deepen client relationships and expand the strategic and creative services provided to global clients. Those services include McCann Content Studios and McCann Truth Central, amongst others.

"At McCann, we are restless in our pursuit of client value and seek to constantly innovate the creativity and capabilities we bring to our global clients and their brands," said Lee. "Ida is a black belt in client stewardship and a fierce champion of the power of global brands. We are excited to be welcoming this true global citizen to our McCann team."

Rezvani joins McCann Worldgroup from Publicis, where she served as the Global Client Lead for Pfizer, leading a fully integrated team that drove marketing transformation and delivered significant ROI. Prior to that, she held leadership positions at Dentsu Americas and WPP, consistently driving revenue growth, client satisfaction, and leading award-winning creative work including Effies and IPA Effectiveness for brands including Subway, Virgin Trains, and Grand Prix for M&S, and a Cannes Lion for Crayola.

"I am thrilled to join McCann, the Truth Well Told agency, and a team that is so deeply committed to the power of brands to reshape the world," said Rezvani. "I look forward to working with the incredible people around the globe to deliver radical creativity that drives real impact for our global clients and community."

Rezvani's appointment follows several high-profile recognitions for the network, including at this year's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, where McCann successfully showcased its commitment to building enduring global brands with award-winning work for L'Oreal Paris, Mastercard and Xbox. McCann Worldgroup was also named to Fast Company's coveted list of Most Innovative Companies 2025 for its work with Microsoft and Mastercard.

About McCann

McCann builds enduring brands and businesses that drive growth and leave a lasting impact on culture. Founded over 100 years ago and guided by the enduring brand platform, "Truth Well Told," McCann is the world's leading advertising agency network, generating some of the most creatively and commercially impactful advertising globally. McCann is the founding agency of McCann Worldgroup and part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG).

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global creative solutions company. The company is united across 100+ countries by a mission to build enduring brands together. In 2024, McCann Worldgroup was named Global Network of the Year by the Effie Awards, Network of the Year by the ANDYs and Network of the Year by the EPICA Awards for the sixth time. The core McCann Worldgroup network is comprised of McCann, MRM, CRAFT, and FutureBrand, and partners with Momentum Worldwide, Weber Shandwick and UM to deliver solutions across the entire marketing spectrum. For more information, visit mccannworldgroup.com.

