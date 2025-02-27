McCain Foods Unveils New Regen Fries And Bold Campaign, "Taste Good. Feel Good." That Rewards You For Learning More About Regenerative Agriculture And Its Role In The Future Of Fries

Rachel Brosnahan has partnered with McCain to drive consumer awareness around its regenerative farming journey, following the brand's meaningful progress towards its commitment of implementing regenerative practices across potato acreage used to grow its potatoes by 2030

New research revealed that less than 1 in 10 Americans & Canadians understand the concept of regenerative agriculture, with 26% of Canadians and 35% of Americans having never heard of it.

McCain is bringing "Fries of the Future" to the U.S. with new, first-to-retail 'Regen Fries' through the Extra Crispy Crinkle and Straight-Cut Fries product for a limited time

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- McCain Foods, the maker of 1 in 4 fries worldwide, is making big strides towards its regenerative agriculture commitment, digging in with the aim to help combat climate change over time and secure the future of everyone's favorite food, the golden French fry. According to research, most people are not sure what regenerative agriculture is or its potential role in mitigating the impacts of climate change, with a survey finding that less than 1 in 10 Americans & Canadians understand the concept of regenerative agriculture practices, with 26% of Canadians and 35% of Americans having never heard of it.

Despite this, (more than half (57%) of Americans and two thirds (67%) of Canadians) want to learn more about farming or regenerative agriculture, with nearly half the respondents in the UK and US looking to 'make more sustainable choices' (45% in the US) 'but feel they don't know how their individual choices make a difference' in their daily lives.

McCain has committed to implementing regenerative agriculture practices across 100% of the acreage used to grow its potatoes by 2030 and now reports 71% of its farmers are at the Onboarding level of the McCain Regenerative Agriculture Framework —a roadmap to support farmers' progression towards a regenerative model of farming. Through its Farms of the Future, commercial scale hubs of research and innovation, McCain is testing and scaling regenerative agriculture practices to support farmers worldwide.

To help consumers understand why regenerative farming matters and how a simple swap in their product choice supports the journey to a more resilient food system over time, McCain is launching the Taste Good. Feel Good. campaign, celebrating how great fries can taste while fostering future-focused farming methods. The initiative aims to bring to life the farm-to-fry experience, showing how the French fry has purpose beyond its craveable nature and how an individual choice, while seemingly small, can have actionable impact.

Through the Taste Good. Feel Good. campaign, McCain is asking fry lovers to dig in through various playful and innovative ways to learn more and show their support for regenerative farming.

Gaming:

McCain is using immersive, innovative gaming technology to bring their Farm of the Future in North America to life as they launch a brand-new augmented reality game, "Farms of the Future AR." Through the game, players are transported into a Farm of the Future-inspired gaming experience where they can earn prizes and rewards, including swag made from upcycled and recycled materials, free fries, or even a farm-themed getaway - the more fries you make, the more points you earn as you learn, and the greater the reward.

Real Life Experiences:

McCain is launching a "Farms of the Future" inspired experience at Chelsea Market to bring the farm to fry journey to life. New Yorkers are invited to dig in and explore the difference regenerative practices can make over time through fun and interactive experiences, all leading up to the fresh and delicious taste of Regen Fries! The experience runs from Thursday February 27th – Saturday March 1st 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Chelsea Market located at 75 9th Avenue, New York, NY.

Onsite, guests can also visit the "Fries of the Future Cafe", serving more free fries with recipes inspired by sustainability advocate and self-proclaimed fry lover, Rachel Brosnahan, 'Potato Queen,' Poppy O'Toole, and chef Kolby Kash.

Collaborations:

McCain has partnered with actor, Rachel Brosnahan, to encourage consumers to dig in and learn more about McCain's regenerative farming journey and Regen Fries, made exclusively with potatoes grown using regenerative agriculture practices from McCain's own Farm of the Future in North America.

On her partnership with McCain, Rachel said: "I'm inspired by McCain's bold commitment to implement regenerative farming practices at 100% of the farms they partner with by 2030 and the big strides they've already taken towards this promise. McCain is not just changing the way potatoes are farmed; they're also changing the way people think about farming. I'm excited to be partnering with them to help raise awareness about regenerative agriculture in an immersive and accessible way."

"As a lifelong French fry connoisseur, McCain's new Regen Fries are already a favorite of mine because not only do they taste good, but they're doing good for the future of farming (and fries!)."

As part of the initiative, McCain has also collaborated on influencer activity across the U.S., Canada and UK, working with 'potato queen' Poppy O'Toole and chef, Kolby Kash who both appeared in McCain's new Regen Fries brand film that brings fry lovers into the farming experience with every fun and playful bite.

McCain has also engaged artists and makers, Currie Goat, Brothers Make and Kelly Anna to design unique items that celebrate McCain's regenerative progress, bridging sustainability and cultural relevance. For a chance to win a drop of the unique creations, fry fans can engage with the dedicated posts on Currie Goat and Brothers Make social channels or play the 'Farms of the Future AR' game to win Kelly Anna's designs.

McCain Foods' Chief Innovation & Marketing Officer, Christine Kalvenes said, "At McCain, farming is at the heart of all we do. That is why we're committed to advancing regenerative agriculture—to secure the future of fries and ensure they Taste Good and Feel Good. But real change happens when we all come together. Through everyday choices and the many ways we have made it easy to dig in on regenerative agriculture—whether learning, engaging, or enjoying our delicious Regen Fries—consumers can help make a difference for the future of farming."

Dig into tools that are as fun as they are impactful at www.RegenFries.com where you can learn more about McCain's regenerative farming journey and find out where Regen Fries are available near you.

