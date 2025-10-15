McCain Foods Premieres 'Masala Movie'-a Dazzling Bollywood Short Film- to Launch Two Exciting South Asian-Inspired Products

Inspired by the bold mix of flavours, the McCain Masala Movie is a celebration of South Asian cuisine and culture. It's also a tribute to Bollywood's "masala" genre, which masterfully blends action, comedy, romance, and drama into one epic film.

The story begins with a delicious mix-up at a bustling market. Our two protagonists--one who sells McCain fries, the other who sells masala spice--have a fateful collision that sets their adventure in motion.

The McCain Canada team collaborated with South Asian production partners and members of the community to ensure a true Bollywood experience from start to finish. The entire spot was filmed in Mumbai, India, bringing together a talented crew of Bollywood artisans and technicians. It was directed by the Mumbai-born director Nitin Menon and features a large cast of professional dancers and actors. The costumes were designed by Maxima Basu, a celebrated Bollywood designer, and the choreography was created by Longinus Fernandes, the renowned choreographer behind many of Bollywood's most memorable dance scenes, including those from the film Slumdog Millionaire.

Introducing: McCain Masala Fries and Chili Garlic Potato Bites

Looking to spice up your next meal? Look no further. McCain Masala Fries are made with McCain's straight-cut fries, coated with masala seasoning that includes chili, onion, garlic and fenugreek. For a bite-sized burst of flavour, try McCain Chili Garlic Potato Bites, made from diced potatoes with a perfect golden crust, seasoned with chili and garlic.

Both products are easy to prepare in an air fryer or oven and full of South Asian-inspired flavours, making them perfect for those who are looking for a new McCain favourite.

"As a global leader in prepared potato products, McCain knows that fries have a unique way of bringing people together. We're extending this connection across cultures to bring more globally inspired flavours to all Canadians," says Matt Kohler, Managing Director, Canada Retail, McCain Foods. "Thanks to our operations in over 160 countries, we're able to leverage decades of international expertise to ensure Canadians experience the same trusted quality and taste enjoyed by millions in other markets."

Masala Fries and Chili Garlic Potato Bites are two of the most popular McCain products in India. The McCain Canada team worked closely with the McCain India team to recreate the product details and flavours using McCain India's recipes and formulas.

"Through extensive research and development, product sourcing, and taste tests, the McCain Canada team was able to capture the flavours found in our popular South Asian products," says Aditya Krishna, Director of Sales and Marketing, McCain India. "Whether you're in Canada or India, McCain Masala Fries and Chili Garlic Potato Bites will deliver the same, bold flavours."

The new Masala Fries and Chili Garlic Potato Bites mark the beginning of a broader journey to bring global flavours to Canadian households through McCain's new Flavours Of The World product line, with more cuisines to follow in the future.

Masala Fries and Chili Garlic Potato Bites are now available at major retailers across Canada. Visit mccainmasalamovie.ca to catch the full Bollywood experience.

