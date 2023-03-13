McCain Foods Makes Largest Global Investment in Company History

$600 million CAD investment will double the size and workforce of its Coaldale, Alberta processing facility

TORONTO, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - McCain Foods is making a substantial investment in Coaldale, doubling the size of its facility and output in Coaldale, Alberta.

The project is a significant economic boost for the region that will create 260 new jobs. The investment is reflective of McCain's strong business growth and reconfirms the company's commitment to food production and agriculture in Canada.

"The development in Alberta marks our largest global investment in our 65-year history, totalling $600 million, while underscoring our commitment to the future of agriculture and innovation in Canada," said Max Koeune, President & Chief Executive Officer, McCain Foods. "This will fuel continued growth for the business, allowing us to serve key markets further by bringing customers high quality potatoes that begin with our dedicated local farming community."

Aligned with McCain's sustainability commitments, best practices will be implemented to ensure the facility helps McCain continue to work towards its goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions across its global operations in half by the end of the decade. The expansion will include wind turbines and solar panels, providing 100% renewable electricity to the Coaldale site. Additionally, renewable biogas generated at the wastewater treatment facility will be maximized and transported to the steam boilers to offset natural gas demands. To further build on sustainability efforts, a water recycling system will be implemented to produce clean potable water to be used in the manufacturing process.

The expansion in Coaldale will create two new state-of-the-art production lines. Once fully operational, the expansion project will add both hourly and salaried employees to work on these lines, more than doubling the workforce at Coaldale to 485. Construction on the expansion is expected to start later this year.

McCain Foods has operated a processing facility in Coaldale since 2000, currently employing 225 people and working with potato farmers across Southern Alberta.

About McCain Foods ( Canada )

McCain Foods (Canada) is the Canadian division of McCain Foods Limited, an international leader in the frozen food industry. McCain Foods is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato specialties, and also produces other quality products such as appetizers, vegetables and desserts that can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. In Canada, the company has seven production facilities with approximately 2,400 employees and, in addition to its famous French fries and potato specialties, makes frozen desserts, snacks and appetizers.

