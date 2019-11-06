McCain Foods commits $80 million for production expansion in Grand Falls, New Brunswick facility

An estimated 80 new full-time jobs will be added to the production line once the facility expansion is completed.

"Today's investment announcement at our Grand Falls facility reflects McCain's commitment to the potato business in New Brunswick and to the people that live and work in the Grand Falls community," declared Dale McCarthy, Vice President of Integrated Supply Chain, McCain Foods North America.

The new production line will be operational by early 2021 and will feature advanced technology for process efficiency as well as state-of-the-art food safety, processing and packaging equipment.

"Investing in the Grand Falls facility is a testament to the many successful partnerships McCain values with our local potato growers, employees and communities," said Danielle Barran, President of McCain Foods Canada. "McCain is a proud, Canadian family-owned business, where we continue to strengthen and grow our businesses in New Brunswick to meet the growing consumer demand for McCain potato products."

A strong, sustainable Atlantic Canada business opportunity

"Based on the Grand Falls facility expansion, there will be demand for an additional 1,200 hectares (3,000 acres) of harvested potatoes by New Brunswick potato growers in order to supply the new high-speed Formed Potato Specialty line," added McCarthy.

New Brunswick is a key potato-growing region in Canada, representing an estimated 15 per cent of the total Canadian production and acreage. New Brunswick potato growers are experienced, and many have established business relationships with McCain Foods.

"With today's announcement, both the Grand Falls facility and the recent Florenceville expansion will provide McCain Foods with two of the largest Formed Specialty lines in the industry," concluded McCarthy.

With few exceptions, McCain's potato products are made from local potatoes grown on farms close to their facilities, which are spread across Canada in New Brunswick, Manitoba, and Alberta.

