MCAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INSIDER PARTICIPATION IN RECENTLY COMPLETED RIGHTS OFFERING

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - MCAN Mortgage Corporation ("MCAN", the "Company" or "we") (TSX: MKP) today announced additional information regarding the participation of insiders of MCAN in the rights offering of the Company that expired on December 8, 2021 (the "Rights Offering").

Pursuant to the basic subscription privilege under the Rights Offering, 1,550,423 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") were distributed at a price of $16.86 per Common Share (the "Subscription Price"). Of these Common Shares, 66,523 were distributed to persons who are insiders of MCAN and 1,483,900 were issued to the remaining subscribers under the basic subscription privilege.

Pursuant to the additional subscription privilege under the Rights Offering, 424,306 Common Shares were distributed at the Subscription Price. Of these Common Shares, 4,307 were distributed to persons who are insiders of MCAN and 419,999 were issued to the remaining subscribers under the additional subscription privilege.

