MCAN Financial Group Recognized as Industry Leader for Innovation in People and Product Development

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - MCAN Financial Group ("MCAN", the "Company" or "we") (TSX: MKP) is thrilled to announce that it has received recognition for the ingenuity of its team members and the innovative product development that has seen the Company achieve solid growth in the last 12 months through an engaged and respected workforce.

MCAN's human resources team recently placed on the list of Canada's Innovative HR Teams of 2023 in recognition of their work developing a high-performing and engaged hybrid workforce.

MCAN Home, the Company's residential lending arm, was named to the top spot in multiple categories as an innovator of the Best Mortgage Products in Canada.

The awards and recognition received by our team this year across so many categories are well-deserved. The culture we have nurtured at MCAN is foundational to our exceptional performance and inspires the transformative creativity that drives opportunity and continued growth.

– Derek Sutherland, Chair of the Board, and Interim CEO

MCAN Recognized as one of Canada's Innovative HR Teams of 2023

The HR Reporter has recognized MCAN's human resources team as one of Canada's Innovative HR Teams of 2023 for developing unique programs and resources that promote diversity, inclusion, professional development, and team engagement.

I'm happy to see our team recognized for their ingenuity. They play a pivotal role in shaping MCAN's success and nurturing an environment that empowers individuals, fosters collaboration, and drives business growth.

– Michelle Liotta, Vice President, Human Resources

One of the key initiatives led by the HR team was the introduction of a comprehensive professional development program that resulted in increased employee retention and fostered a culture of continuous learning and advancement within the organization.

MCAN Takes Top Spot in Four Categories of the 2023 5-Star Mortgage Products List

MCAN Home Mortgage Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of MCAN Financial Group, was recognized this week for innovation and excellence in product development, including mortgage solutions offered to first-time homebuyers and Canadians seeking alternatives to traditional big bank mortgage financing. The Company was awarded the number one spot in four of the five eligible categories on the list of Best Mortgage Products in Canada.

Across the board, our variable and fixed mortgage solutions for purchase and refinance continue to serve the needs of Canadians who want to own a home. Despite a challenging and volatile market, we continue to work with our broker partners to design solutions that make sense for our clients. We're looking forward to some exciting product launches this year that will provide more flexibility for Canadians who want to invest in their future through homeownership.

– Avish Buck, COO of MCAN Financial Group and President of MCAN Home

The prestigious 5-Star Mortgage Products list is supported by Canadian Mortgage Professional and CMBA (Canadian Mortgage Brokers Association), an inter-jurisdictional umbrella association consisting of provincial mortgage broker associations in Canada. The 5-Star Mortgage Products list is voted on by accredited mortgage brokers from across Canada.

