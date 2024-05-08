MCAN FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES FINAL VOTING RESULTS

MCAN Mortgage Corporation

May 08, 2024, 11:35 ET

TORONTO, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group ("MCAN" or the "Company") today announced the final director election results from MCAN's 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2024.

By a vote by ballot, the director nominees listed in the table below were all elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their resignations or their successors are elected or appointed.

The number of shares, which were voted in favour of or withheld from voting by ballot for the election of each such director nominee, and such number as a percentage of the votes cast, were as follows:

 

DIRECTOR NOMINEES

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

Bonnie Agostinho

13,738,597

30,149

99.78

0.22

Brian W. Chu

13,673,771

97,225

99.29

0.71

John E. Coke

13,721,361

49,635

99.64

0.36

Donald E. Coulter

13,712,919

56,853

99.59

0.41

Glenn Doré

13,742,608

28,388

99.79

0.21

Philip C. Gillin

13,718,264

52,966

99.62

0.38

Karen L. Martin

13,705,164

63,582

99.54

0.46

Gaelen J. Morphet

13,709,783

58,963

99.57

0.43

Derek G. Sutherland

13,868,619

23,400

99.83

0.17

MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MKP and is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories in Canada.  MCAN also qualifies as a mortgage investment corporation ("MIC") under the Income Tax Act (Canada).  MCAN is the largest MIC in Canada and the only federally regulated MIC.

MCAN's primary objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Canadian mortgages, including residential mortgages, residential construction, non-residential construction and commercial loans, as well as other types of securities, loans, and real estate investments.  MCAN employs leverage by issuing term deposits that are eligible for Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance.  MCAN is Investing in Communities and Homes for Canadians.

Website:  www.mcanfinancial.com 

For further information: Please contact: MCAN Mortgage Corporation, d/b/a MCAN Financial Group, e-mail: [email protected]; Donald Coulter, President and Chief Executive Officer, (416) 203-5931; Peter Ryan, Interim Chief Financial Officer, (416) 847-2459

