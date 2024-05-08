MCAN FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES FINAL VOTING RESULTS

TORONTO, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group ("MCAN" or the "Company") today announced the final director election results from MCAN's 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2024.

By a vote by ballot, the director nominees listed in the table below were all elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their resignations or their successors are elected or appointed.

The number of shares, which were voted in favour of or withheld from voting by ballot for the election of each such director nominee, and such number as a percentage of the votes cast, were as follows:

DIRECTOR NOMINEES NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Bonnie Agostinho 13,738,597 30,149 99.78 0.22 Brian W. Chu 13,673,771 97,225 99.29 0.71 John E. Coke 13,721,361 49,635 99.64 0.36 Donald E. Coulter 13,712,919 56,853 99.59 0.41 Glenn Doré 13,742,608 28,388 99.79 0.21 Philip C. Gillin 13,718,264 52,966 99.62 0.38 Karen L. Martin 13,705,164 63,582 99.54 0.46 Gaelen J. Morphet 13,709,783 58,963 99.57 0.43 Derek G. Sutherland 13,868,619 23,400 99.83 0.17

MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MKP and is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories in Canada. MCAN also qualifies as a mortgage investment corporation ("MIC") under the Income Tax Act (Canada). MCAN is the largest MIC in Canada and the only federally regulated MIC.

MCAN's primary objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Canadian mortgages, including residential mortgages, residential construction, non-residential construction and commercial loans, as well as other types of securities, loans, and real estate investments. MCAN employs leverage by issuing term deposits that are eligible for Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance. MCAN is Investing in Communities and Homes for Canadians.

