Mayor of Springdale Lawrence C. Hawkins, III, inaugurates Microland Technology Delivery Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

CINCINNATI, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Microland, a leading AI-first, platform-led, technology infrastructure services company, today inaugurated its Technology Delivery Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. This strategic expansion strengthens Microland's presence in the US, joining existing offices and delivery hubs in New Jersey, Seattle, and Alpharetta.

The Honorable Mayor of Springdale, Lawrence Hawkins, III joins Microland leaders in the Cincinnati Technology Delivery Center inauguration (PRNewsfoto/Microland Limited)

For over three decades, Microland has been synonymous with technology transformation. Today, Microland partners with enterprises across the globe. Its flagship intelligeni AIOps platform powers enterprise operations. The EcoVadis Gold Medal for sustainability and Great Place to Work® certification reflect Microland's commitment to people and the planet.

"We are proud to welcome Microland's new Delivery Center to the Cincinnati region," said Lawrence C. Hawkins, III, Mayor of Springdale, OH. "This investment will create opportunities for our local talent pool and further reinforce Greater Cincinnati Area's position as a hub for innovation and technology. Microland's decision to expand here is a testament to the strength, talent, and resilience of the Springdale community, and we look forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring."

"The inauguration of our Cincinnati Delivery Center is a milestone in Microland's growth journey in the US and a commitment to the Cincinnati region," said Sam Mathew, President, Microland. "By creating opportunities for local talent and enhancing our ability to deliver AI-first, platform-led solutions, we are strengthening trust with our customers in the US while contributing to the region's growing reputation as a hub for innovation."

Leading industry analyst firms such as Gartner, ISG, Everest Group, and Avasant continue to recognize Microland's leadership across Intelligent Automation, Networks, Cloud, Digital Workplace, and Cybersecurity services and industries, including Aerospace and Defense.

About Microland

Microland is a leading AI-first, platform-led, technology infrastructure services company. We have enabled enterprises to build intelligent, resilient, and future-ready operations and are a trusted partner to global enterprises. We bring over 35 years of expertise in digital networks, cloud, data centers, workplaces, and cybersecurity, and combine it with our commitment to customer centricity, delivery excellence, and continuous innovation. Our operations, currently in more than 100 countries, are supported by a strong global delivery model and our AIOps platform, intelligeni, powered by Agentic AI, which is shaping the future of autonomous technology operations across enterprises.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784621/Microland_Limited.jpg

SOURCE Microland Limited

Microland Media Contact: Srikanth A, [email protected], +91 97426 02345; Mayor's Office, City of Springdale, Ohio, Media Contact: [email protected]