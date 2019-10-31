Mayor Jim Watson and Sam Mizrahi Commence Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for 1451 Wellington
Mizrahi Developments
Oct 31, 2019, 14:01 ET
OTTAWA, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Mayor Jim Watson and Sam Mizrahi, President and Founder of Mizrahi Developments at the official ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the commencement of construction of 1451 Wellington The Residences at Island Park Drive on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
SOURCE Mizrahi Developments
For further information: Taylor Clifton, Pomp & Circumstance, 647-588-3381, Taylor@pomppr.com
