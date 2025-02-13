Mayfair Gold Names Drew Anwyll as COO

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQX: MFGCF) is pleased to announce its board of directors has appointed Drew Anwyll, P.Eng as Mayfair's new Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), effective March 1, 2025.

Mr. Anwyll is a Professional Engineer (Ontario) with over 30 years of experience in project and operating in Canada and globally. Mr. Anwyll has worked extensively with companies including Generation Mining, Detour Gold, Barrick Gold, and Placer Dome along with various other junior and intermediate mining companies in Northern Ontario, across Canada and internationally. He is broadly regarded as being technically strong with extensive operating experience in both open pit and underground operations. Mr. Anwyll has contributed to or directly lead the start-up, commissioning and operation of multiple mines.

Most recently, Mr. Anwyll was COO for Generation Mining where he led the team in Project studies, design and pre-construction planning; he helped advance the Project successfully through a joint federal and provincial review panel for the environmental assessment approval and supported the team with the permitting process; he also contributed to developing strong relationships with key indigenous communities. Prior to this, he was Senior Vice-President – Technical Services and Vice-President Operations | Mine General Manager at Detour Gold's open pit gold mine in Northern Ontario. He held these positions during the critical construction, commissioning and start-up of the largest gold mine in Canada.

Nick Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of Mayfair stated, "Drew is a key member of the Mayfair team as we shift focus to the design, development and execution of the Fenn-Gibb Gold Project in Ontario. He has a proven track record of advancing mining projects from study and design, through environmental approvals, permitting and execution on construction into successful operations. His extensive recent experience on projects and mines in Ontario makes Drew particularly suited to lead the technical team as we advance the Fenn-Gibb gold project. I am very excited for the opportunity to work together with Drew to unlock the value of Fenn-Gibb for Mayfair stakeholders."

Mr. Anwyll commented, "I'm happy to be joining the Mayfair Gold team and look forward to making contributions and advancing the environmental approvals and project design quickly and efficiently. It is a solid Project that, I believe, can be advanced to operation swiftly."

Mayfair has granted Mr. Anwyll 350,000 incentive stock options under the Company's share option plan at an exercise price of $1.85. 1/3 of the options will vest on March 1, 2026 and 1/36 will vest each subsequent month thereafter, subject to Mr. Anwyll being actively employed at the time of vesting. Once vested, the options will remain exercisable for a five-year term expiring on February 13, 2030.

About Mayfair Gold

Mayfair Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair's flagship asset and currently hosts an updated NI 43-101 open pit constrained mineral resource estimate with an effective date of September 3, 2024 with a total Indicated Resource of 181.3M tonnes containing 4.313M ounces at a grade of 0.74 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 8.92M tonnes containing 0.14M ounces at a grade of 0.49 g/t Au at a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off grade.

