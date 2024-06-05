Mayfair Announces Shareholders Vote over 91% for the Muddy Waters' Nominees and Appointment of Additional Director and Interim CEO

MATHESON, ON, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Mayfair Gold Corp. (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQB: MFGCF) ("Mayfair" or the "Company") today announced the voting results at its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 5, 2024. A total of 85,554,724 common shares were voted, representing 85.04% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of April 26, 2024. At the Meeting, shareholders elected new members to the board of directors (the "Board").

Shareholders of the Company voted for the election of Carson Block, Darren McLean, Freddy Brick and Anthony Jew as directors for the ensuing year.

The results of the votes for those who stood for election are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For % For as %

of Issued

and

Outstanding

Shares Votes

Withheld %

Withheld % Withheld

as % of

Issued and

Outstanding

Shares Patrick

Evans 7,114,035 8.38 % 7.07 % 77,729,005 91.62 % 77.26 % Harry

Pokrandt 7,197,625 8.48 % 7.15 % 77,645,415 91.52 % 77.18 % Christopher

Reynolds 7,197,625 8.48 % 7.15 % 77,645,415 91.52 % 77.18 % Douglas Cater 7,197,625 8.48 % 7.15 % 77,645,415 91.52 % 77.18 % Carson

Block 77,648,815 91.52 % 77.18 % 7,194,225 8.48 % 7.15 % Darren

McLean 77,476,049 91.32 % 77.01 % 7,366,991 8.68 % 7.32 % Freddy Brick 77,542,432 91.40 % 77.08 % 7,300,608 8.60 % 7.26 % Anthony Jew 77,478,102 91.32 % 77.01 % 7,364,938 8.68 % 7.32 %

In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the auditors of the Company and re-approved the Company's stock option plan.

No other business was put forth before the Meeting.

Mayfair is also pleased to announce that after the Meeting, the Board approved the appointment of Mr. Sean Pi as an additional director of the Company. Mr. Pi, a partner at Heeney Capital, is a co-founder of Mayfair and previously served as a director since the formation of the Company in 2019 until March 26, 2024. Previously, Mr. Pi was an investment banker at Evercore Partners, primarily covering diversified industrial companies, and started his career with the same coverage at Wells Fargo. Mr. Pi holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Princeton University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Mr. Darren McLean has been appointed as Chair of the Board and will serve as Interim CEO and President of the Company.

"We are delighted to have Sean re-join the Board and wish to thank shareholders for their ongoing support," commented Darren McLean, Chair of the Board and Interim CEO and President. "We also wish to thank the employees who decided to remain with the Company. The Board is committed to strong governance and advancing the Fenn-Gib gold project. We are excited for the future of this new Mayfair and remain focused on creating shareholder value."

About Mayfair

Mayfair Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair's flagship asset and currently hosts an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate with an effective date of April 6, 2023 with a total Indicated Resource of 113.69M tonnes containing 3.38M ounces at a grade of 0.93 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 5.72M tonnes containing 0.16M ounces at a grade of 0.85 g/t Au at a 0.40 g/t Au cut-off grade. The Fenn-Gib deposit has a strike length of over 1.5km with widths ranging over 500m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west. Recently completed metallurgical tests confirm that the Fenn-Gib deposit can deliver robust gold recoveries of up to 94%.

SOURCE Mayfair Gold Corp.

For further information: Darren McLean, [email protected]