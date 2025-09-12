MAYFAIR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING AND THE ADOPTION OF A NEW OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQX: MFGCF) is pleased to announce that Mayfair shareholders approved all matters voted on at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Thursday, September 4, 2025, including:

the re-election of Darren McLean, Carson Block , Zach Allwright , Sean Pi and Christine Hsieh ;





, , and ; the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company;





and the approval of a new 10% rolling Omnibus Incentive Plan to replace the existing stock option plan.

About Mayfair Gold

Mayfair Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair's flagship asset and currently hosts an updated NI 43-101 open pit constrained mineral resource estimate with an effective date of September 3, 2024 with a total Indicated Resource of 181.3M tonnes containing 4.3M ounces at a grade of 0.74 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 8.92M tonnes containing 0.14M ounces at a grade of 0.49 g/t Au at a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off grade.

