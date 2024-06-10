Mayfair Announces Appointment of New Interim Chief Financial Officer and Resignation of Officers

MATHESON, ON, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Mayfair Gold Corp. (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQB: MFGCF) ("Mayfair" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Darren Prins has agreed to join the Company and he will assume the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company effective July 7, 2024.

Mr. Prins is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has been a partner at Invictus Accounting Group LLP since August 2018. He has extensive experience in corporate development, capital markets, mergers & acquisitions, financial reporting, auditing, risk management, budgeting, forecasting and international tax planning. Mr. Prins has served as Chief Financial Officer for private, TSX, TSX Venture and NYSE listed companies.

Mayfair also announces that Mr. Justin Byrd, has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary effective July 6, 2024. Mr. Howard Bird, Vice President, Exploration has also resigned, effective June 6, 2024.

"We are pleased to be welcoming Mr. Prins to the management team," said Darren McLean, Chair of the Board and Interim CEO and President. "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Messrs. Byrd and Bird for their service and contributions to the Company. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours."

About Mayfair

Mayfair Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair's flagship asset and currently hosts an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate with an effective date of April 6, 2023 with a total Indicated Resource of 113.69M tonnes containing 3.38M ounces at a grade of 0.93 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 5.72M tonnes containing 0.16M ounces at a grade of 0.85 g/t Au at a 0.40 g/t Au cut-off grade. The Fenn-Gib deposit has a strike length of over 1.5km with widths ranging over 500m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west. Recently completed metallurgical tests confirm that the Fenn-Gib deposit can deliver robust gold recoveries of up to 94%.

