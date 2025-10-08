Maximizer Unveils IQ Boost, Canadian-Built AI to Help Financial Advisors Navigate $1 Trillion Wealth Transfer

Secure AI feature inside Maximizer CRM helps advisors work smarter, save time, and strengthen client relationships in a market where those who don't adapt risk being left behind.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - With Canada facing a historic $1-trillion intergenerational wealth transfer, financial advisors are under increasing pressure from regulation, fee compression, and client demands for more personalized service.

Maximizer is responding with Canadian innovation. The Vancouver-based CRM provider today announced the launch of IQ Boost, an AI-powered feature designed specifically for financial services professionals.

Unlike generic AI tools, IQ Boost is Canadian-built, secure by design, and embedded directly into Maximizer.

The tool turns existing CRM data into clean summaries and timely insights--helping advisors prepare faster, manage more households, and capture opportunities that might otherwise be missed.

"We're at a turning point in wealth management," said Mike Curliss, President of Maximizer. "Generic platforms are giving way to advisor-first technology. With IQ Boost, we're showing how Canadian-built innovation can deliver secure, practical AI that strengthens client relationships, simplifies compliance, and helps firms capture the intergenerational wealth transfer already underway."

With IQ Boost, financial advisors can:

Save up to five hours of meeting prep per week with instant summaries of client records.

Surface compliance priorities like KYC reviews when prompted on a client record.

Capture timely opportunities, from portfolio updates to life events like RESP planning.

Expand capacity without sacrificing service quality.

Industry professionals see AI as increasingly central to advisor productivity.

"AI in CRM is no longer a nice-to-have. Advisors are expected to handle larger books with fewer resources. AI helps close that gap," said Victor Toth, Head of Data & Analytics at Canaccord Genuity. "It's not about replacing advisors, it's about giving them time back to focus on clients."

"AI is reshaping financial services. The winners are those who meet rising expectations with confidence," said Patrick Burkart, Benefits Consultant at HUB International.

About Maximizer

Trusted by 120,000 professionals worldwide--including leading Canadian wealth management firms--Maximizer has been delivering CRM solutions for over 30 years. Based in Vancouver, Maximizer builds secure, compliance-focused technology tailored to the way advisors work, helping firms grow client trust, manage risk, and scale with confidence.

