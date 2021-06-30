Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Mind Cure Health

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research for psychedelics, is pleased to announce that Maxim Group analysts Jason McCarthy and Michael Okunewitch initiated coverage on MINDCURE.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

MINDCURE is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. Learn more at mindcure.com , and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information presented in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding MINDCURE and its business. Forward-looking information inherently entails known and unknown risks and uncertainties about the future and actual results, performance or achievements contemplated by forward-looking statements made may be materially different from the results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: MINDCURE's analyst coverage by Maxim Group.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by management of MINDCURE, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian economy and MINDCURE's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect MINDCURE's business; there will be a demand for MINDCURE's products in the future; no unanticipated expenses or costs arise; Mind Cure will be able to continue to identify products that make them ideal candidates for providing solutions for treating mental health; that the functional mushroom industry will continue to grow; that the ketamine-enhanced protocols for treating pain and depression will get developed and these new protocols proving to be effective in treating pain and depression as contemplated; and that iSTRYM functioning as effectively, and providing the benefits, as contemplated.

Although Mind Cure has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information presented, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements as no forward-looking information can be guaranteed.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Mind Cure does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding the performance of MINDCURE and its management made by Maxim are theirs alone and may not represent the opinions, estimates or forecasts of MINDCURE or its management. MINDCURE does not by this announcement or otherwise imply that the Company analyzes or approves of such information, conclusions or recommendations.

