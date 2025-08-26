MAX UNLEASHED LAUNCHES IN ONTARIO JUST IN TIME FOR INTERNATIONAL DOG DAY

NIAGARA, ON, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - With every bottle sold, MAX UNLEASHED supports the Ontario SPCA, helping rescue dogs across the province. This isn't just wine — it's wine with heart.

Introducing MAX UNLEASHED, the new lifestyle wine brand where every pour blends character, community, and cause. It's wine that reflects personality, brings people together, and creates impact for rescue dogs across Ontario.

Launched this month in select LCBO locations across Ontario, MAX UNLEASHED features two debut wines: a bold Cabernet Sauvignon and a smooth, lovable Chardonnay. Each is personified by a dog character, making it easier than ever for wine lovers to connect with a bottle that matches their personality or their pup.

But MAX is more than clever packaging. It's wine with heart. A portion of every purchase goes directly to the Ontario SPCA, helping animals across the province find shelter, safety, and second chances.

"At MAX UNLEASHED, we believe wine should do more than taste good, it should mean something," says Jackie McAskill, Brand Ambassador. "Whether you're raising a glass with friends or relaxing with your dog by your side, MAX UNLEASHED makes it meaningful. You're not just enjoying a great wine, you're helping us unleash good in every glass."

The brand is anchored in personality-first storytelling, swapping the traditional grape-first wine narrative for approachable, character-driven wines:

Maxton the Doberman (Cabernet Sauvignon): Sleek, powerful, and confident

Maxima the Golden Retriever (Chardonnay): Warm, inviting, and endlessly lovable

MAX UNLEASHED was made for people who see their dog as family, who care where things come from, and who want flavour, feeling, and a little something that matters.

To celebrate the launch, MAX UNLEASHED is inviting Ontarians to #UnleashMax: share your pup and your pour on social for a chance to win custom MAX UNLEASHED swag.

MAX UNLEASHED is available now at select LCBO stores across Ontario for $11.95.

SOURCE MAX UNLEASHED

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Truszyk, [email protected], CX&E Brand Solutions Ltd.