Max Mara and Weekend Max Mara Return to Oakridge Park with Exclusive Collections Found Nowhere Else in Canada and North America

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Max Mara and Weekend Max Mara announce the opening of two new boutiques at Oakridge Park in Vancouver, marking a return to one of the city's most iconic retail destinations. After decades at the original Oakridge Centre, the brands return as part of Oakridge Park's transformation, ushering in a new chapter for luxury retail in Vancouver.

Operated by Vestis Fashion Group, the Western Canadian partner of Max Mara, the boutiques feature assortments and services tailored to the Vancouver market, including:

Max Mara and Weekend Max Mara at Oakrige Park (CNW Group/Vestis Fashion Group/ Max Mara & Weekend Max Mara Vancouver)

Exclusive collections

Personalized services from complimentary private styling to custom tailoring

Exclusive offers and in-store experiences

The Oakridge Park boutiques offer collections unavailable elsewhere in Canada and North America. The Max Mara boutique will be the exclusive Canadian home of Atelier, the house's pinnacle outerwear collection showcasing handmade Italian craftsmanship, exceptional fabrics, and timeless luxury. The Weekend Max Mara boutique will be the exclusive North American home of Inserimento, a highly sought-after collection defined by rich textures, modern femininity, and relaxed sophistication. Together, these offerings make Oakridge Park the only destination in North America to discover both collections.

Boutique Design Highlights

Max Mara Boutique (3,160 sq. ft.)

Located in the South Galleria

Features natural Italian materials, including Ceppo di Grè stone, Calacatta marble, brushed brass, ribbed glass, and hand-applied lime plaster

Designed as a sculptural environment defined by light, proportion, and material contrast

Reflects the brand's commitment to precision, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance

Weekend Max Mara Boutique (1,836 sq. ft.)

Located in the East Galleria

Reimagines the atmosphere of a contemporary Italian home

Incorporates tonal wood finishes, geometric cement tiles, checkerboard motifs, and vintage-inspired Italian landscape wallpaper

Balances warmth, texture, and modern ease while reflecting the brand's relaxed sophistication

"The opening of Max Mara and Weekend Max Mara at Oakridge Park represents a nostalgic important milestone, bringing our most exclusive collections back to Oakridge." - Harriet Guadagnuolo, Vice President of Retail

About Max Mara:

A renowned Italian luxury fashion house specializing in women's ready-to-wear clothing.

Established in Reggio Emilia in 1951, it is world-famous for its high-quality fabrics, sophisticated tailored silhouettes, and iconic outerwear.

https://www.vestisfashion.com/max-mara/

About Weekend Max Mara:

Launched as an off-shoot of the main Max Mara collection, as its name suggests, Weekend Max Mara offers an authentic wardrobe of sophisticated relaxed pieces for women seeking to look chic even in their free time.

https://www.vestisfashion.com/weekend-max-mara/

SOURCE Vestis Fashion Group/ Max Mara & Weekend Max Mara Vancouver

Alysha Karimi, Senior Manager, Marketing, [email protected]