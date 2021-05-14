Maverix Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MMX) (TSX: MMX) is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on May 13th, 2021. Maverix shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented at the Meeting, including the election of the Company's nine director nominees. Detailed results of the vote for directors are shown below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld



Number Percent (%)

Number Percent (%)













Geoffrey Burns

118,138,299 99.28%

858,379 0.72% Dr. Christopher Barnes

118,559,872 99.63%

436,806 0.37% Robert Doyle

118,714,945 99.76%

281,733 0.24% Tara Hassan

118,826,695 99.86%

169,983 0.14% Daniel O'Flaherty

118,647,095 99.71%

349,583 0.29% Brian Penny

118,840,108 99.87%

156,570 0.13% Blake Rhodes

118,692,510 99.74%

304,168 0.26% David Scott

118,841,575 99.87%

155,103 0.13% J.C. Stefan Spicer

117,049,165 98.36%

1,947,513 1.64%

Shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company and for the approval of amendments to the Company's Amended and Restated Stock Option and Share Compensation Plan. Each of the resolutions approved at the meeting were described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2021 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.maverixmetals.com).

A report on all items of business voted at the Meeting has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Maverix

Maverix is a gold-focused royalty and streaming company with a globally diversified portfolio of over 100 assets. Maverix's mission is to increase per share value by acquiring precious metals royalties and streams. Its shares trade on both the NYSE American and the TSX under the symbol "MMX".

For further information: please contact: Maverix Metals Inc., Daniel O'Flaherty, CEO & Director, or Ryan McIntyre, President, (604) 343-6225, Email: [email protected], Website: www.maverixmetals.com

