MAV Beauty Brands to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference

CONCORD, ON, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - MAV Beauty Brands Inc. ("MAV Beauty Brands" or "the Company") (TSX: MAV), a high-growth global personal care company, today announced that Tim Bunch, President and Chief Revenue Officer, and Judy Adam, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2019 Jefferies Consumer Conference at 11:30 a.m. (EDT) on June, 19, 2019. The senior management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference.

A copy of the Company's presentation will be available at investors.mavbeautybrands.com.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands is a high-growth global personal care company dedicated to providing consumers with premium quality, authentic and differentiated products. Our innovation-focused, next generation platform consists of complementary and rapidly growing personal care brands: Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure and Cake Beauty. Our products include a wide variety of hair care, body care and beauty products such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across multiple collections that each serve a different and personalized consumer need. Our products are sold in over 30 countries around the world, in over 100 major retailers and through over 60,000 doors.

SOURCE MAV Beauty Brands Inc.

For further information: Craig Armitage, Investor Relations, ir@mavbeautybrands.com, (416) 347-8954

Related Links

http://www.marcanthony.com

