MAV BEAUTY BRANDS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenue of $22.0 million versus $24.1 million in Q3 2021

Gross profit margin expansion to 44.2% compared to 40.3% in Q3 2021

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased to $3.3 million versus $3.1 million in Q3 2021

Net loss of $93.5 million , including non-cash impairment of goodwill and intangible assets of $89.9 million

Adjusted Net Loss(1) of $0.2 million versus Adjusted Net Income of $0.3 million in Q3 2021

Appointment of Kathy Mayor to Board of Directors

VAUGHAN, ON, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - MAV Beauty Brands Inc. ("MAV Beauty Brands" or the "Company"), a global personal care company, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS measures (see "Non-IFRS Measures" below).

"It was a challenging period from a sales perspective, as a result of the reduced net distribution footprint from earlier this year, and the impact of inventory tightening at key retailers in response to reduced consumer spending," said Serge Jureidini, President & CEO of MAV Beauty Brands. "We're encouraged by the gross margin expansion, which reflects the benefit of select price increases and our cost savings initiatives. As we look ahead to 2023, we believe that our efforts in product innovation and enhanced operational execution will position the business for improved sales and profitability. While the macroeconomic conditions may remain challenging in the near term, our core categories – hair care and body wash – have shown resilience through past economic downturns."

Selected Financial Highlights(1)(2)(3)

(in thousands of US dollars except per share amounts) (unaudited) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021









Revenue 22,048 24,123 68,558 80,453 Gross profit 9,737 9,733 29,811 33,584 Net (loss) for the period (93,540) (103,146) (93,908) (97,494) Loss per Share (basic) (2.54) (2.81) (2.55) (2.65) Adjusted EBITDA 3,317 3,114 9,667 13,346 Cash flow from operating activities 855 1,898 5,875 6,173 Adjusted Free Cash Flow 811 1,760 5,745 5,661 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (188) 266 438 3,617 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share (diluted) (0.01) 0.01 0.01 0.08











(1) EBITDA (used below), Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share (diluted), and Net Debt (used below) are each non-IFRS measures and are not earning measures recognized by IFRS. Further information about non-IFRS measures and definitions of the non-IFRS measures used in this press release can be found under the heading "Non-IFRS Measures" in this press release. Reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures prepared in accordance with IFRS can be found in this press release under the headings "Q3 2022 Compared to Q3 2021". See also the heading "How We Assess the Performance of Our Business" on page 8, and the heading "Non-IFRS Measures" on page 10 of our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022. (2) Certain comparative figures have been revised to reclassify compliance charges that were previously recorded in selling and administrative expenses to revenue to conform with IFRS 15 and the financial presentation adopted for the current period. (3) Earnings per share (basic) calculation does not include the impact of 2,463,963 common shares of the Company issuable upon the exchange of the units issued as part of The Mane Choice acquisition.





Q3 2022 Business and Financial Review

Q3 2022 total revenue was $22.0 million, compared to $24.1 million in Q3 2021. For the Canada/US region, revenue decreased by 8.5% to $20.4 million in Q3 2022, compared to $22.3 million in Q3 2021. This year-over-year decrease is mainly due to previously disclosed net distribution losses and inventory tightening at key retailers. For the International region, revenue was $1.7 million in Q3 2022, compared to $1.9 million in Q3 2021.

Gross profit was $9.7 million in Q3 2022, similar to the $9.7 million reported in Q3 2021. Gross profit margin was 44.2% in Q3 2022, an increase from 40.3% in Q3 2021. The gross margin improvement over the prior year is mainly attributable to a more profitable sales mix, retroactive chargeback recoveries and operating cost savings. The Company continues to work to mitigate the impact of inflation on supply chain input costs through select pricing actions in combination with operational cost savings initiatives.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased to $3.3 million in Q3 2022, from $3.1 million in Q3 2021 mainly due to lower revenue, offset by improved gross margins.

In Q3 2022, the Company reported a net loss of $93.5 million, versus a net loss of $103.1 million in Q3 2021. The Q3 2022 results include a $89.9 million non-cash charge for impairment of goodwill and intangibles. Due to the evolving macroeconomic outlook and higher interest/discount rates, among other factors, the Company determined that an indication of impairment existed as of September 30, 2022 and assessed goodwill and intangible assets for impairment. Additional details regarding the Company's methodology and assumptions are disclosed in Note 9 to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for Q3 2022.

Adjusted Net Loss(1) was ($0.2) million, compared with Adjusted Net Income of $0.3 million in Q3 2021, due to the factors discussed above. Adjusted Net Loss Per Share (Diluted)(1) was ($0.01) per share in Q3 2022, compared with Adjusted Net Income Per Share (Diluted)(1) $0.01 per share in Q3 2021. Loss per Share (basic) was ($2.54) per share in Q3 2022, compared with ($2.81) per share in Q3 2021.

Cash flow from operating activities was $0.9 million in Q3 2022, down from $1.9 million in Q3 2021, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) decreased to $0.8 million in Q3 2022, compared to $1.8 million in Q3 2021. On a year-to-date basis, Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $5.7 million is comparable to $5.7 million for the Q3 2021 year-to-date period. At quarter end, Cash was $10.4 million and Net Debt(1) was $116.7 million, a decrease from $117.5 as at June 30, 2022 and $121.5 million as at December 31, 2021.

Appointment of Kathy Mayor to Board of Directors

The Company also announced that highly experienced executive Kathy Mayor will join MAV's Board as an independent director, effective November 3, 2022.

Ms. Mayor is currently the Chief Marketing Officer of Transformco, a leading integrated retailer focused on seamlessly connecting the digital and physical shopping experiences. Previously, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at BoxyCharm; Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Digital Officer at Carnival Cruise Lines; and Global SVP of Strategy, CRM and eCommerce for Las Vegas Sands Corp., among other senior positions with a focus in the retail and consumer sectors. Ms. Mayor serves on the Board of Directors of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Viking Cruises, and previously served on the Board of Directors of TinyBeans (ASX:TNY,OTCQB:TNYYF) and on the Advisory Board of Pinterest and ABS-CBN Corporation. She holds a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard University and a Management Engineering degree from Ateneo de Manila University.

"We welcome Kathy to MAV's Board and look forward to benefiting from her insights and experience," said Chris Elshaw, Chairman of the Board. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and proven success in all areas of marketing, from brand-building to digital, that we believe will add tremendous value as MAV works to increase awareness of its brands and build on the success to date in e-commerce."

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on MAV Beauty Brands' investor relations website at investors.mavbeautybrands.com.

Conference Call & Webcast

MAV Beauty Brands will host a conference call to discuss its Fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results at 8:30 a.m. EDT on November 3, 2022.

About MAV Beauty Brands (TSX:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands is a global personal care platform focused on acquiring great independent brands and helping these brands to scale and win market share through product innovation, marketing and expanded distribution, Today, MAV Beauty Brands markets a diversified portfolio of four complementary personal care brands – Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, Cake Beauty and The Mane Choice – offering premium quality hair care, face and body care beauty products. These products are sold in over 25 countries around the world and in many major retailers.

Non–IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non–IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non–IFRS measures including "Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted Free Cash Flow", "Adjusted Net Income (Loss)", "EBITDA", "Free Cash Flow" and "Net Debt". These non–IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non–IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non–IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation. Definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures prepared in accordance with IFRS can be found under the headings "Non-IFRS Measures" and "Q3 2022 Compared to Q3 2021" in this press release. See also our Management's Discussion and Analysis under the headings "How We Assess the Performance of Our Business" on page 8, and "Non-IFRS Measures" on page 10.

"Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)" is computed similarly to basic earnings per share except that the weighted average number of shares outstanding is increased to include additional shares for the assumed conversion of preference shares, proportionate voting shares, and exchangeable shares and exercise of stock options, if dilutive. The average number of shares is calculated by assuming that outstanding conversions were exercised and that the proceeds from such exercises were used to acquire common shares at the average market price during the reporting period. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) is a useful measure to assess the performance of our Company as it provides meaningful operating results per diluted share and facilitates period-to-period operating comparisons.

"Adjusted EBITDA" represents, for the applicable period, EBITDA before certain expenses, costs, charges or benefits incurred in such period which in management's view are not indicative of continuing operations, including: (i) integration, restructuring, and other costs; (ii) purchase accounting adjustments; (iii) share–based compensation; (iv) impairment of goodwill; and (v) unrealized foreign exchange (loss) gain. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to assess the performance of our Company as it provides meaningful operating results and facilitates period-to-period operating comparisons.

"Adjusted Free Cash Flow" is calculated as Free Cash Flow adjusted to add back acquisition related costs which are included in cash provided by operating activities. We believe Adjusted free cash flow is a useful measure to assess the Company's ability to repay debt, finance strategic business acquisitions and investments, pay dividends and repurchase shares. It also facilitates period-to-period comparisons.

"Adjusted Net Income (Loss)" represents, for the applicable period, net income (loss) as adjusted to add back or deduct, as applicable, certain expenses, costs, charges or benefits incurred in such period which in management's view are not indicative of continuing operations, including: (i) integration, restructuring, and other costs; (ii) purchase accounting adjustments; (iii) share–based compensation; (iv) impairment of goodwill; (v) unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain); and (vi) tax impacts of the aforementioned adjustments (based on annual effective tax rate). We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a useful measure to assess the performance of our Company as it provides meaningful operating results and facilitates period-to-period operating comparisons.

"EBITDA" represents net income (loss) for the period before: (i) income tax expense (recovery); (ii) interest and accretion; and (iii) amortization and depreciation.

''Free Cash Flow'' represents, for the applicable period, cash provided by operating activities less cash used to purchase property and equipment. Free cash flow is a key metric used by the investing community that measures the Company's ability to repay debt, finance strategic business acquisitions and investments, pay dividends and repurchase shares.

"Net Debt" is calculated as long-term debt before unamortized deferred financing costs less cash as reported in the consolidated statements of financial position. We believe Net Debt is a useful measure is an important measure as it reflects the principal amount of debt owing by the Company as at a particular date.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release, including the Company's expectation for the haircare market, improved operational execution across the Company's platform, continued resilience of the Company's core categories through economic downturns, the ability to achieve improved and consistent operating results and financial performance, including by expanding distribution and regaining sales momentum, the ability to build the desirability and awareness of our brands through product innovation, the ability to adjust pricing to offset higher product input and supply chain costs and successfully complete procurement cost savings initiatives, constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by MAV Beauty Brands as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2021, the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Q3 2022 MD&A, and the Company's other periodic filings made available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect MAV Beauty Brands; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and MAV Beauty Brands expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Q3 2022 Compared to Q3 2021

(in thousands of US dollars) (unaudited) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 $ Change % Change Consolidated statements of operations:















Revenue (1)

22,048

24,123

(2,075)

(8.6 %) Cost of sales

12,311

14,390

(2,079)

(14.4 %) Gross profit

9,737

9,733

4

0.0 %

















Expenses















Selling and administrative (1)

6,771

6,852

(81)

(1.2 %) Amortization and depreciation

1,096

1,102

(6)

(0.5 %) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

89,904

129,033

(39,129)

(30.3 %) Interest and accretion

2,036

1,481

555

37.5 % Foreign exchange gain

(221)

(82)

(139)

169.5 % Integration, restructuring, and other

38

888

(850)

(95.7 %)



99,624

139,274

(39,650)

(28.5 %) Loss before income taxes

(89,887)

(129,541)

39,654

(30.6 %) Income tax expense (recovery)















Deferred

3,653

(26,395)

30,048

(113.8 %)



3,653

(26,395)

30,048

(113.8 %) Net loss for the period

(93,540)

(103,146)

9,606

(9.3 %) EBITDA (2)

(86,755)

(126,958)

40,203

(31.7 %) Adjusted EBITDA (2)

3,317

3,114

203

6.5 % Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (2)

(188)

266

(455) nmf

















(1) Certain comparative figures have been revised to reclassify compliance charges that were previously recorded in selling and administrative expenses to revenue to conform with IFRS 15 and the financial presentation adopted for the current period. (2) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are each non-IFRS measures and are not earning measures recognized by IFRS. For definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures can be found under the headings "Non-IFRS Measures" and "Q3 2022 Compared to Q3 2021" in this press release. See also our Management's Discussion and Analysis under the headings "How We Assess the Performance of Our Business" on page 8, and "Non-IFRS Measures" on page 10.

(in thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD Q3 2022 YTD Q3 2021 Consolidated net income (loss):



(93,540)

(103,146)

(93,908)

(97,494) Income tax expense



3,653

(26,395)

3,346

(24,379) Interest and accretion



2,036

1,481

5,529

4,966 Amortization and depreciation



1,096

1,102

3,293

3,269 EBITDA



(86,755)

(126,958)

(81,740)

(113,638) Integration, restructuring, and other (1)

38

888

826

(2,750) Share-based compensation (2)

303

184

904

722 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (3)

89,904

129,033

89,904

129,033 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss



(173)

(33)

(227)

(21) Adjusted EBITDA



3,317

3,114

9,667

13,346



(in thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD Q3 2022 YTD Q3 2021



Consolidated net income (loss):



(93,540)

(103,146)

(93,908)

(97,494)



Integration, restructuring, and other (1)

38

888

826

(2,750)



Share-based compensation (2)

303

184

904

722



Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (3)

89,904

129,033

89,904

129,033



Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss



(173)

(33)

(227)

(21)



Tax impact of the above adjustments



3,280

(26,660)

2,939

(25,873)



Adjusted Net Income (Loss)



(188)

266

438

3,617







(1) Refer to Note 11 to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for further details. (2) Represents recognition of share-based compensation, which have been accounted for as selling and administrative expenses. (3) Refer to Note 9 to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for further details.



(in thousands of US dollars) (unaudited) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD Q3 2022 YTD Q3 2021



Cash provided by operating activities

855

1,898

5,875

6,173



Less: purchase of property and equipment

(44)

(138)

(130)

(512)



Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

811

1,760

5,745

5,661



