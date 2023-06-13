MAV BEAUTY BRANDS REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

VAUGHAN, ON, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. ("MAV Beauty Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: MAV) was held today via live audio webcast online at: https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1498. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 3, 2023, which can be found on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.mavbeautybrands.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The total number of votes cast by shareholders by proxy or online at the Meeting was 33,460,614 votes, representing 83.59% of the Company's outstanding shares.

The voting results in relation to the election of directors were as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

% Chris Elshaw

24,980,100

76.81

7,541,338

23.19

Jeffrey Barber

24,980,100

76.81

7,541,338

23.19

Kathy Mayor

25,024,825

76.95

7,496,613

23.05

Stephen Smith

24,981,225

76.82

7,540,213

23.18























The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted upon at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands is a global personal care platform focused on acquiring great independent brands and helping these brands to scale and win market share through product innovation, marketing and expanded distribution, Today, MAV Beauty Brands markets a diversified portfolio of four complementary personal care brands – Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, Cake Beauty and The Mane Choice – offering premium quality hair care, face and body care beauty products. These products are sold in over 25 countries around the world and in many major retailers.

