MAV BEAUTY BRANDS REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

VAUGHAN, ON, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. ("MAV Beauty Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: MAV) was held today via live audio webcast online at: https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1302. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 9, 2022 (the "Circular"), which can be found on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.mavbeautybrands.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The total number of votes cast by shareholders by proxy or online at the Meeting was 34,909,861 votes, representing 87.40% of the Company's outstanding shares.

The voting results in relation to the election of directors were as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

% Marc Anthony Venere

33,828,488

97.91

720,664

2.09

Chris Elshaw

33,909,365

98.15

639,787

1.85

Jeffrey Barber

33,777,850

97.77

771,302

2.23

Thomas Ennis

33,903,865

98.13

645,287

1.87

Jessica Gilligan

33,777,850

97.77

771,302

2.23

Stephen Smith

34,032,614

98.50

516,538

1.50



Each of the other matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted upon at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands is a global personal care platform focused on acquiring great independent brands and helping these brands to scale and win market share. We have built an operating platform to build brands through expanded distribution, innovation, and marketing. Today, we have a diversified portfolio of four complementary personal care brands – Marc Anthony, Renpure, Cake Beauty and The Mane Choice – offering premium quality hair care, body care and beauty products. These products are sold in over 25 countries around the world and many of the world's largest retailers.

