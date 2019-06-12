MAV Beauty Brands Reports on Voting Results from the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VAUGHAN, ON, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. ("MAV Beauty Brands" or the "Company") (TSX:MAV) was held today in Vaughan, Ontario. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 1, 2019 (the "Circular"), which can be found on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.mavbeautybrands.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The total number of votes cast by shareholders by proxy or in person at the Meeting was 35,033,015 votes, representing 93.56% of the Company's outstanding shares. Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes. These matters included the election of directors and the appointment of the auditor. The voting results are detailed below.

1. Election of Directors

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

% Marc Anthony Venere

29,036,325

82.93

5,978,465

17.07

Chris Elshaw

34,998,590

99.95

16,200

0.05

Jeffrey Barber

27,072,844

77.32

7,941,946

22.68

Thomas Ennis

34,884,129

99.63

130,661

0.37

Jessica (Cohen) Gilligan

27,581,161

78.77

7,433,629

21.23

Stephen Smith

34,998,590

99.95

16,200

0.05



2. Appointment of Auditor:

Name of Auditor

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

% Ernst & Young LLP

35,032,815

99.99

200

0.01

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted upon at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands is a high-growth global personal care company dedicated to providing consumers with premium quality, authentic and differentiated products. Our innovation-focused, next generation platform consists of complementary and rapidly growing personal care brands: Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure and Cake Beauty. Our products include a wide variety of hair care, body care and beauty products such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash and body and hand lotion across multiple collections that each serve a different and personalized consumer need. Our products are sold in over 30 countries around the world, in over 100 major retailers and through 60,000 doors.

