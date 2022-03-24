MAV BEAUTY BRANDS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER & FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenue of $26.7 million versus $23.3 million in Q4 2020

Net loss of ($0.1) million compared with net income of $0.1 million in Q4 2020

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million versus $3.4 million in Q4 2020 (1)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $0.2 million versus $4.8 million in Q4 2020 (1)

Cash provided by operating activities of $0.2 million versus $5.1 million in Q4 2020

VAUGHAN, ON, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - MAV Beauty Brands Inc. ("MAV Beauty Brands" or the "Company"), a global personal care company, today announced its financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2021. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS measures (see "Non-IFRS Measures" below).

"Revenue increased by 14.5% in the quarter compared to prior year and there were multiple performance highlights from the portfolio, including the sustained growth of the Marc Anthony and Cake brands. Nonetheless, it was a challenging quarter and year overall as we felt the impact of net distribution losses while our margins and profitability were also affected by ongoing supply chain cost pressures and other factors, said Serge Jureidini, President & CEO of MAV Beauty Brands. "We continue working to mitigate these headwinds. In a growth oriented haircare market, our focus for 2022 is to stabilize the business through enhanced execution and building the desirability of our brands, notably through product innovation. Over time, we continue to believe the platform will deliver above-category growth from a diverse and complementary brand portfolio."

Selected Financial Highlights(1)(2)(3)

(in thousands of US dollars except per share amounts) (unaudited) Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020











Revenue

26,703 23,323 107,156 114,906 Gross profit

10,393 9,059 43,977 52,549 Net income (loss) for the period (142) 108 (97,636) 6,506 Earnings per share (basic)

0.00 0.00 (2.66) 0.18 Adjusted EBITDA

3,160 3,397 16,506 28,470 Cash flow from operating activities 233 5,066 6,406 14,781 Adjusted Free Cash Flow

177 4,837 5,838 13,438 Adjusted Net Income

28 800 3,645 12,637 Adjusted Earnings per Share (diluted) 0.00 0.02 0.09 0.30

(1) EBITDA (used below), Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share, and Net Debt (used below) are each non-IFRS measures and are not earning measures recognized by IFRS. Further information about non-IFRS measures and definitions of the non-IFRS measures used in this press release can be found under the heading "Non-IFRS Measures" in this press release. Reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures prepared in accordance with IFRS can be found in this press release under the headings "Q4 2021 Compared to Q4 2020 & FY2021 Compared to FY2020". See also the heading "How We Assess the Performance of Our Business" on page 8, and the heading "Non-IFRS Measures" on page 10 of our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three- and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2021. (2) Certain comparative figures have been revised to reclassify compliance charges that were previously recorded in selling and administrative expenses to revenue to conform with IFRS 15 and the financial presentation adopted for the current period. (3) Earnings per share (basic) calculation does not include the impact of 2,463,963 common shares of the Company issuable upon the exchange of the units issued as part of The Mane Choice acquisition.

Q4 2021 Business and Financial Review

Q4 2021 revenue increased by 14.5% to $26.7 million, compared to $23.3 million in Q4 2020. For the Canada/US region, revenue increased by 11.9% to $24.4 million in Q4 2021, compared to $21.8 million in Q4 2020. The year-over-year increase mainly reflects higher sales from two of the Company's brands, which offset reduced sales from the other two brands. For the International region, revenue increased by 38.4% to $2.2 million, in Q4 2021 compared to $1.6 million in Q4 2020, reflecting continued recovery from COVID-19 related disruptions and improved production and logistics service levels compared to the prior year.

Gross profit increased by 14.7% to $10.4 million in Q4 2021, compared to $9.1 million in Q4 2020. Gross profit margin was 38.9% in Q4 2021, compared to 38.8% in Q4 2020. The year-over-year improvement reflects a favorable sales mix, offset by the continued negative impact of increased supply chain input costs. Beginning in 2022, the Company is adjusting its pricing on certain products to partially offset some of these higher input costs.

Selling and administrative expense increased by 21.8%, or $1.3 million, to $7.3 million in Q4 2021 compared to $6.0 million in Q4 2020. The increase in selling and administrative expense primarily reflects increased marketing and compensation costs in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020, partially offset by a favourable variance in administrative costs.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased to $3.2 million in Q4 2021, from $3.4 million in Q4 2020. In Q4 2021, the Company reported a net loss of ($0.1) million, versus net income of $0.1 million in Q4 2020. Adjusted Net Income(1) decreased to $0.0 million, compared with Adjusted Net Income(1) of $0.8 million in Q4 2020, due to the factors discussed above. Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Diluted)(1) was $0.00 per share in Q4 2021, compared with $0.02 per share in Q4 2020.

Cash flow from operations was $1.7 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) decreased to $0.2 million in Q4 2021, compared to $1.9 million and $4.8 million, respectively, in Q4 2020 . The year-over-year change was mainly attributable due to change in working capital. At year end, Net Debt(1) was $121.5 million, and cash was $12.0 million.

In late February 2022, a cyber security breach at our primary third-party logistics partner disrupted our order outflow capabilities. The Company anticipates an unfavourable impact on its Q1 revenue, primarily resulting in a shift of shipments into Q2. Mitigation plans have been implemented and the Company anticipates a return to pre-incident operating levels as of April 2022.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

The Company's audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three- and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2021 are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on MAV Beauty Brands' investor relations website at investors.mavbeautybrands.com.

Conference Call & Webcast

Non–IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non–IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non–IFRS measures including "Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Diluted)", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted Free Cash Flow", "Adjusted Net Income", "EBITDA", "Free Cash Flow" and "Net Debt". These non–IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non–IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non–IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation. Definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures prepared in accordance with IFRS can be found under the headings "Non-IFRS Measures" and "Q4 2021 Compared to Q4 2020 & FY2021 Compared to FY2020" in this press release. See also our Management's Discussion and Analysis under the headings "How We Assess the Performance of Our Business" on page 8, and "Non-IFRS Measures" on page 10.

"Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Diluted)" is computed similarly to basic earnings per share except that the weighted average number of shares outstanding is increased to include additional shares for the assumed conversion of preference shares, proportionate voting shares, and exchangeable shares and exercise of stock options, if dilutive. The average number of shares is calculated by assuming that outstanding conversions were exercised and that the proceeds from such exercises were used to acquire common shares at the average market price during the reporting period. We believe Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Diluted) is a useful measure to assess the performance of our Company as it provides meaningful operating results per diluted share and facilitates period-to-period operating comparisons.

"Adjusted EBITDA" represents, for the applicable period, EBITDA before certain expenses, costs, charges or benefits incurred in such period which in management's view are not indicative of continuing operations, including: (i) integration, restructuring, and other costs; (ii) purchase accounting adjustments; (iii) share–based compensation; (iv) impairment of goodwill; and (v) unrealized foreign exchange (loss) gain. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to assess the performance of our Company as it provides meaningful operating results and facilitates period-to-period operating comparisons.

"Adjusted Free Cash Flow" is calculated as Free Cash Flow adjusted to add back acquisition related costs which are included in cash provided by operating activities. We believe Adjusted free cash flow is a useful measure to assess the Company's ability to repay debt, finance strategic business acquisitions and investments, pay dividends and repurchase shares. It also facilitates period-to-period comparisons.

"Adjusted Net Income" represents, for the applicable period, net income (loss) as adjusted to add back or deduct, as applicable, certain expenses, costs, charges or benefits incurred in such period which in management's view are not indicative of continuing operations, including: (i) integration, restructuring, and other costs; (ii) purchase accounting adjustments; (iii) share–based compensation; (iv) impairment of goodwill; (v) unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain); and (vi) tax impacts of the aforementioned adjustments (based on annual effective tax rate). We believe Adjusted Net Income is a useful measure to assess the performance of our Company as it provides meaningful operating results and facilitates period-to-period operating comparisons.

"EBITDA" represents net income (loss) for the period before: (i) income tax expense (recovery); (ii) interest and accretion; and (iii) amortization and depreciation.

''Free Cash Flow'' represents, for the applicable period, cash provided by operating activities less cash used to purchase property and equipment. Free cash flow is a key metric used by the investing community that measures the Company's ability to repay debt, finance strategic business acquisitions and investments, pay dividends and repurchase shares.

"Net Debt" is calculated as long-term debt before unamortized deferred financing costs less cash as reported in the consolidated statements of financial position. We believe Net Debt is a useful measure is an important measure as it reflects the principal amount of debt owing by the Company as at a particular date.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release, including the growth oriented haircare market, improved operational execution across the Company's platform, the ability to achieve improved and consistent operating results, the ability to build the desirability of our brands through product innovation, the ability to adjust pricing to offset higher product input and supply chain costs, the ability to mitigate the impact of the cyber security breach at our primary third-party logistics partner and return to pre-incident levels of operation as of April 2022, constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by MAV Beauty Brands as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2021, the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Q4 2021 MD&A, and the Company's other periodic filings made available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect MAV Beauty Brands; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and MAV Beauty Brands expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Q4 2021 Compared to Q4 2020 & FY 2021 Compared to FY 2020

(in thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)

Q4 2021



Q4 2020



$ Change



% Change

Consolidated statements of operations:































Revenue (1)



26,703





23,323





3,380





14.5 % Cost of sales



16,310





14,264





2,046





14.3 % Gross profit



10,393





9,059





1,334





14.7 %

































Expenses































Selling and administrative (1)



7,295





5,987





1,308





21.8 % Amortization and depreciation



1,116





1,081





35





3.2 % Interest and accretion



1,600





1,841





(241)





(13.1) % Foreign exchange loss



45





408





(363)





(89.0) % Integration, restructuring, and other



121





196





(75)





(38.3) %





10,177





9,513





664





7.0 % Income (loss) before income taxes



216





(454)





670



nmf

Income tax expense (recovery)































Current



(54)





(20)





(34)



nmf

Deferred



412





(542)





954



nmf







358





(562)





920



nmf

Net income (loss) for the period



(142)





108





(250)



nmf

EBITDA (2)



2,932





2,468





464





18.8 % Adjusted EBITDA (2)



3,160





3,397





(237)





(7.0) % Adjusted Net Income (2)



28





800





(772)





(96.5) %



































(in thousands of US dollars)

Fiscal 2021



Fiscal 2020



$ Change



% Change



Consolidated statements of operations:

































Revenue (1)



107,156





114,906





(7,750)





(6.7) %

Cost of sales



63,179





62,357





822





1.3 %

Gross profit



43,977





52,549





(8,572)





(16.3) %





































Expenses

































Selling and administrative (1)



28,112





28,182





(70)





(0.2) %

Impairment of goodwill



129,033





—





129,033



nmf



Amortization and depreciation



4,385





4,209





176





4.2 %

Interest and accretion



6,566





7,421





(855)





(11.5) %

Foreign exchange loss



167





318





(151)





(47.5) %

Integration, restructuring, and other



(2,629)





3,808





(6,437)



nmf









165,634





43,938





121,696





277.0 %

Income (loss) before income taxes



(121,657)





8,611





(130,268)



nmf



Income tax expense (recovery)

































Current



(41)





—





(41)



nmf



Deferred



(23,980)





2,105





(26,085)



nmf









(24,021)





2,105





(26,126)



nmf



Net income (loss) for the period



(97,636)





6,506





(104,142)



nmf



EBITDA (2)



(110,706)





20,241





(130,947)



nmf



Adjusted EBITDA (2)



16,506





28,470





(11,964)





(42.0) %

Adjusted Net Income (2)



3,645





12,637





(8,992)





(71.2) %







(1) Certain comparative figures have been revised to reclassify compliance charges that were previously recorded in selling and administrative expenses to revenue to conform with IFRS 15 and the financial presentation adopted for the current period.



(2) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are each non-IFRS measures and are not earning measures recognized by IFRS Definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures can be found under the headings "Non-IFRS Measures" and "Q4 2021 Compared to Q4 2020 & FY2021 Compared to FY2020" in this press release. See also our Management's Discussion and Analysis under the headings "How We Assess the Performance of Our Business" on page 8, and "Non-IFRS Measures" on page 10.

(in thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)

Q4 2021



Q4 2020

Fiscal 2021



Fiscal 2020

Consolidated net income (loss):



(142)





108



(97,636)





6,506

Income tax expense



358





(562)



(24,021)





2,105

Interest and accretion



1,600





1,841



6,566





7,421

Amortization and deprecation



1,116





1,081



4,385





4,209

EBITDA



2,932





2,468



(110,706)





20,241

Integration, restructuring, and other (1)

121





196



(2,629)





3,808

Purchase accounting adjustments (2)

—





—



—





2,321

Share-based compensation (3)

88





314



810





2,006

Impairment of goodwill (4)

—





—



129,033





—

Unrealized foreign exchange gain



19





419



(2)





94

Adjusted EBITDA



3,160





3,397



16,506





28,470

(in thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)

Q4 2021



Q4 2020

Fiscal 2021



Fiscal 2020

Consolidated net income (loss):



(142)





108



(97,636)





6,506

Integration, restructuring, and other (1)

121





196



(2,629)





3,808

Purchase accounting adjustments (2)

—





—



—





2,321

Share-based compensation (3)

88





314



810





2,006

Impairment of goodwill (4)

—





—



129,033





—

Unrealized foreign exchange gain



19





419



(2)





94

Tax impact of the above adjustments



(58)





(237)



(25,931)





(2,098)

Adjusted Net Income



28





800



3,645





12,637







(1) Refer to Note 12 to the consolidated financial statements for further details. (2) In conjunction with the acquisition by the Company of all of the membership interests of The Mane Choice Hair Solution, LLC, the fair value adjustment of inventory as part of the initial purchase price allocation was expensed to cost of sales as the inventories were sold. (3) Represents recognition of share-based compensation, which have been accounted for as selling and administrative expenses. (4) Refer to Note 10 to the consolidated financial statements for further details.

(in thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)

Q4 2021



Q4 2020



Fiscal 2021



Fiscal 2020

Cash provided by operating activities



233





5,066





6,406





14,781

Less: purchase of property and equipment



(56)





(229)





(568)





(1,343)

Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow



177





4,837





5,838





13,438



SOURCE MAV Beauty Brands

