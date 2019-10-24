MAV Beauty Brands Announces Details of Q3 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

CONCORD, ON, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - MAV Beauty Brands Inc. ("MAV Beauty Brands" or "the Company") (TSX: MAV), a high-growth personal health care company, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2019 third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The call will be hosted by Marc Anthony Venere, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tim Bunch, President and Chief Revenue Officer, and Judy Adam, Chief Financial Officer.

Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call

DATE: Thursday, November 7, 2019



TIME: 8:30 a.m. EST



DIAL IN NUMBER: (416) 764-8688 or (888) 390-0546



CONFERENCE ID: 75014651



REPLAY: (888) 390-0541 (playback code 014651 #)

Available until midnight (EST) December 7, 2019



WEBCAST: Available in the News & Events section of the Company's investor website at https://investors.mavbeautybrands.com

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands is a high-growth global personal care company dedicated to providing consumers with premium quality, authentic and differentiated products. Our innovation-focused, next generation platform consists of complementary and rapidly growing personal care brands: Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure and Cake Beauty. Our products include a wide variety of hair care, body care and beauty products such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across multiple collections that each serve a different and personalized consumer need. Our products are sold in over 30 countries around the world, in over 100 major retailers and through over 60,000 doors.

SOURCE MAV Beauty Brands Inc.

For further information: Craig Armitage, Investor Relations, ir@mavbeautybrands.com (416) 347-8954