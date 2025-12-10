Matt & Steve's partners with the Toronto Maple Leafs as the Official Caesar Sponsor

Proudly 100% Canadian owned and made, Matt & Steve's Caesars are now pouring at Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field, and Coca-Cola Coliseum

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Matt & Steve's , the proudly Canadian brand known for its great tasting Caesars, The Extreme Bean, and a full line of premium pickled products, is thrilled to announce its new sponsorship as the Official Caesar Partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team at Matt & Steve's is thrilled to partner with one of the most iconic names in sports, describing the collaboration as an honour and a proud milestone for the brand. The partnership unites two cherished Canadian traditions: hockey and Caesars.

Matt & Steve's is the Official Caesar Partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs (CNW Group/Matt & Steve's)

"Hockey and Caesars go hand in hand in Canadian culture, and this partnership is the perfect way to celebrate our shared passion for bringing people together, having fun, and creating unforgettable moments," said Matt Larochelle, Co-Founder and CEO of Matt & Steve's.

Through this partnership, fans can now enjoy Matt & Steve's Caesars at concourse bars and suites throughout Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field, and Coca-Cola Coliseum. The partnership also features exclusive fan activations, retail promotions, and in-game giveaways, creating memorable experiences for fans.

"As we strive to continuously elevate the fan experience in all facets of game day, we are thrilled to welcome Matt & Steve's to the Toronto Maple Leafs family," said Anton Wimmer, Vice President, Global Partnerships at MLSE. "From fan engagement to retail promotions and beyond, we're giving fans a uniquely Canadian way to cheer on their team, together."

Matt & Steve's Caesars are now available at all participating MLSE venues. To learn more about Matt & Steve's products, visit mattandsteve.com .

Connect with Matt & Steve's on social

Instagram: @mattandsteves

Facebook: @mattandstevescaesar

X: @mattandsteves

YouTube: @mattandsteves

TikTok: @mattandsteves

About Matt & Steve's

Matt & Steve's is a proudly all-Canadian company founded in 2000 by Matthew Larochelle and Steve McVicker in their 650-square-foot condo. Originally known for The Extreme Bean, the #1 Caesar garnish in Canada, Matt & Steve's products are now available in over 12,000 retail and foodservice locations across North America. Over the years, the brand has grown into The Total Caesar Solution -- offering everything from Caesar Mix and Ready-to-Drink Caesars to a full line of premium pickled products. Matt & Steve's is 100% Canadian owned and operated, with its head office and processing plant proudly located in Mississauga, Ontario.

SOURCE Matt & Steve's

For press inquiries, please contact: Jessica Barcelos, [email protected]