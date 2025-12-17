Masterpiece X Launches WorldEngen, the First AI Copilot Built for Real 3D Production Workflows

WorldEngen unifies fragmented generative AI tools into a single copilot editor for building production-ready 3D scenes.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Masterpiece X announces the public launch of WorldEngen, the first AI copilot designed for real 3D production workflows. After nearly 1,000 studios applied for early access, WorldEngen is now publicly available to help professional teams bring leading AI models, their own media, 3D tools, and game engines together in one place to build complete, production-ready 3D scenes

Generative AI has dramatically accelerated the creation of individual 3D assets such as characters, props, and textures. However, assembling those assets into usable worlds has remained slow and manual. Most AI tools operate in isolation, offering limited creative control and producing results that are difficult to integrate into real production pipelines.

WorldEngen was built to address this gap by acting as an AI copilot for the entire 3D scene-building process. Rather than generating isolated assets, WorldEngen understands project files, selects the right AI models, and connects to professional 3D software for end-to-end scene creation.

Validation from Award-Winning Studios

Award-winning studios validated WorldEngen, including 3lb Games, the first WorldEngen-Certified Studio.

"We built 3D scenes in hours instead of weeks, and stakeholders were able to iterate in minutes instead of days," said Robin Moulder, CEO of 3lb Games . "WorldEngen connected leading AI models directly into the 3D tools we already use, kept everything in one workflow, and reduced project costs by 75%."

Acclaimed studio, Les 7 Doigts, reported similar results.

"WorldEngen slashes our million-dollar 3D project costs by over 50%," said Alexandre Teodoresco, Vice President of Strategic Development and Innovation at Les 7 Doigts / Studio Shaman. "This is the first AI breakthrough that actually fixes 3D production."

A New Copilot for Creative Leaders

WorldEngen is designed to give creative directors the same level of control over AI-powered production that developers have come to expect from coding copilots. Teams cut scene creation from weeks to hours.

"WorldEngen was built to give creatives control over their vision," said Jonathan Gagné, CEO of Masterpiece X. "It accelerates production so teams can spend less time managing tools and more time doing the creative work they love."

Availability and Certified Studio Program

WorldEngen is now publicly available to studios and creative teams building 3D content for games, interactive media, film, training, and simulation. Teams can use WorldEngen directly or work with a WorldEngen-Certified Studio, a program that vets partners capable of delivering high-quality 3D content using modern AI-driven pipelines.

To learn more or start building with WorldEngen, visit www.masterpiecex.com .

About Masterpiece X

Masterpiece X builds AI-powered tools to rapidly generate 3D content without sacrificing creative control. Over 300,000 creators have trusted its products to accelerate professional 3D production.

