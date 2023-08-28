MAS Gold Corp. Reminder - Rights Offering Expires September 5, 2023

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - MAS Gold Corp. ("MAS" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAS) reminds holders of the Company's outstanding rights ("Rights") (TSXV: MAS.RT) of important, upcoming deadlines and details for the Rights offering ("Rights Offering") previously announced on June 22, 2023.

The Company announced on June 22, 2023, an offer to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023, Rights to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"). One Right was issued for each Common Share held. One Right and one cent are required to purchase one Common Share.

Important Details and Reminders

Rights expire at 5:00 pm ( Toronto time) on September 5, 2023 .

Rights can be bought or sold publicly on the TSXV – symbol "MAS.RT".

Rights will trade on the TSXV until 12:00 p.m. ( Toronto time) on September 5, 2023 .

entitles the holder to subscribe for one Common Share. The rights offering circular is available on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website: www.masgoldcorp.com.

About MAS Gold Corp.

MAS Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing its gold exploration projects in the prospective La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan. MAS Gold is exploring on four properties in the belt, including the Preview-North, Greywacke Lake, Elizabeth Lake and Henry Lake Properties totalling 35,175.6 hectares (86,920.8 acres). These properties extend along the geologically prospective La Ronge, Kisseynew and Glennie Domains that make up the La Ronge Gold Belt in north-central Saskatchewan.

For further information: MAS Gold Corp., Ronald K. Netolitzky, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, 306-986-5722 or [email protected]