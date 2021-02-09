MAS Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Drilling on La Ronge Gold Belt Properties, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER ,BC, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - MAS Gold Corp. ("MAS") (TSXV: MAS) is pleased to announce that the 2021 Greywacke Lake drilling program commenced on schedule, with the first core drill hole collaring on January 28th and a second drill beginning February 5th. Drilling is currently focused on infill and step outs holes at the known Greywacke North deposit. To date MAS has completed five drill holes, with the first core samples in transport to TSL Labs Inc. in Saskatoon for assaying.

Mr. David Tupper, Vice President of Exploration for MAS states "Drilling is progressing very well and we are pleased with the rapid execution exhibited by our principal project contractor Axiom Exploration and drill contractor ITL Diamond Drilling Ltd." Mr. Tupper continues "We are excited with what we are seeing so far and are expecting initial results back from the assay lab in early March."

Site preparations are continuing on the Greywacke Lake property to allow moving the second drill to begin drilling by week's end at the Lyons Zone, roughly 600 metres along strike to the southwest from the Greywacke North deposit area. In addition, site preparations have begun at the Preview North Property in anticipation of planned drill programs later in March at the North Lake deposit and Point deposit areas.

Qualified Person (QP)

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed, verified and approved by David Tupper, P.Geo. (British Columbia), Southern Empire's VP Exploration and a Qualified Person within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About MAS Gold Corp.

MAS Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploration projects in the prospective La Ronge Greenstone Belt of Saskatchewan.

In the belt, MAS Gold Corp. operates the Greywacke and Preview North Properties that include North Lake and Point advanced gold projects, each hosting drill-intercepted zones of gold mineralization.

With addition of the Elizabeth Lake VMS deposit and Henry Lake , MAS controls four properties totaling 45, 660 hectares (105, 414 acres) along geologically prospective sections of La Ronge, Kisseynew and Glennie Domains of the La Ronge Gold Belt.

The Greywacke North deposit, which hosts several known stratabound, high-grade gold-bearing zones, has 255,500 tonnes at 9.92 g/t Au (cut-off grade of 5 grams gold/tonne) plus an Inferred Mineral Resource of 59,130 tonnes at 7.42 g/t Au (NI 43-101 Technical Report, June 1, 2016).

The North Lake deposit located at Preview North Property is estimated to contain an Inferred Mineral Resource of 14,110,000 t grading 0.92 g/t Au, hence 417,000 contained ounces of gold (NR March 25, 2020)

MAS Gold Corp.

Jim Engdahl

President & CEO

