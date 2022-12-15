MAS Gold Announces Extension of Closing Date on Private Placement

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES/

SASKATOON, SK, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - MAS Gold Corp. ("MAS Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAS) (OTCQB: MSGCF) (FSE: 63G) is announcing an extension of the closing date on the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,000. The original closing date of the Offering was December 15, 2022, and the Company is extending the closing date to December 30, 2022.

The Company announced the non-brokered private place for gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,000 on November 23, 2022 with up to 11,111,111 through units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.045 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$500,000 from the sale of Units; and up to 20,000,000 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit", and collective with the Units, the "Offered Securities") at a price of C$0.05 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 from the sale of FT Units. Full details of the news release can be found on our website.

About MAS Gold Corp.

MAS Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing its gold exploration projects in the prospective La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan. MAS Gold operates four properties in the belt, including the Preview-North, Greywacke Lake, Elizabeth Lake and Henry Lake Properties totalling 35,175.6 hectares (86,920.8 acres). These properties extend along the geologically prospective La Ronge, Kisseynew and Glennie Domains that make up the La Ronge Gold Belt in north-central Saskatchewan.

MAS Gold currently has five advanced deposits including the North Lake, Greywacke North, Preview SW, Contact Lake, and Point gold deposits.

The North Lake deposit hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 18,100,000 t grading 0.85 g/t Au, hence 494,000 contained ounces of gold (Godden, S, Thomas, D. Tupper, D.: Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Updates, North Lake and Greywacke North Gold Projects, La Ronge Gold Belt, Saskatchewan, Canada.; effective date December 1, 2021). The Technical Report about the updated Mineral Resource estimate was filed on SEDAR January 12, 2022.

The Greywacke North deposit has a combined open pit and underground Indicated Mineral Resource of 645,000 t averaging 4.90 g/t Au for 101,000 insitu ounces of gold (600,000 t at 4.89 g/t Au, and 45,000 t at 5.03 g/t Au, respectively), plus a combined open pit and underground Inferred Mineral Resource of 410,000 t averaging 4.12 g/t Au for 55,000 insitu ounces of gold (35,000 t at 1.97 g/t Au, and 375,000 t at 4.33 g/t Au, respectively). The Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources were estimated using open pit and underground cut-off grades of 0.65 g/t Au and 1.75 g/t Au, respectively (Godden, S, Thomas, D. Tupper, D. Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Updates, North Lake and Greywacke North Gold Projects, La Ronge Gold Belt, Saskatchewan, Canada.; effective date December 1, 2021). The Technical Report regarding the updated Mineral Resource estimate was filed on SEDAR January 12, 2022.

The Preview SW deposit hosts a historical Indicated Mineral Resource containing 158,300 ounces of gold (2.61 million tonnes grading 1.89 g/t Au) and a historical Inferred Mineral Resource containing 270,800 ounces of gold (5.70 million tonnes grading 1.48 g/t Au), both based on a 0.50 g/t Au cut-off grade (Simpson, R. Technical Report, Preview SW Gold Project, La Ronge, Saskatchewan; effective date September 27, 2016). The Technical Report on the Mineral Resource estimate was filed on SEDAR September 27, 2016, for Comstock Metals Ltd. (TSXV: CSL).

