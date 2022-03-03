MAS Gold Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - MAS Gold Corp. ("MAS Gold") (TSXV: MAS) is pleased to announce, effective March 1st, 2022, the appointment of Ms. Karen Frisky, as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of MAS Gold. Ms. Frisky is a Chartered Professional Accountant and brings with her a vast array of accounting skills, earned during her 28 years of experience, including 12 years' practice in senior management roles with professional public companies. She has a previously established history with MAS Gold, acting as Controller and Corporate Secretary since July of 2021.

Mr. Jim Engdahl, CEO & Director commented "Management and the Company's Board of Directors welcomes Karen to our senior management team, and is looking forward to working with her. I have worked with Karen in the past for many years. She is a well-respected public company professional and brings with her a variety of skills that will no doubt add additional value to the Board, Management and its shareholders."

Mr. Engdahl continued, "We would also like to thank Mr. Andrew Davidson for his previous work with MAS Gold acting as CFO. His successful efforts to advance MAS Gold to where it stands today are greatly appreciated. Mr. Davidson will remain on the Board of Directors of MAS Gold where his knowledge and experience will serve the BOD and its shareholders well."

About MAS Gold Corp.

MAS Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold exploration projects in the prospective La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan. MAS Gold operates four properties in the belt, including the Preview-North, Greywacke Lake, Elizabeth Lake and Henry Lake Properties that extend along segments totaling roughly 60 kilometres of the geologically prospective La Ronge, Kisseynew and Glennie Domains that make up the La Ronge Gold Belt.

www.masgoldcorp.com

MAS Gold Corp.

Jim Engdahl

President & CEO

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. MAS Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to MAS Gold's limited operating history, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, results of exploration programs on their projects and those risks and uncertainties identified in each of their annual and interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, MAS Gold undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE MAS Gold Corp

For further information: about MAS Gold please visit www.masgoldcorp.com or contact: Laurie Thomas, (306) 341-3826, [email protected]