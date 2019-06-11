Maryland's BWI Airport orders 20 additional New Flyer Xcelsior buses

ST. CLOUD, MN, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's largest independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that the Maryland Department of Transportation has issued a new order of 15 forty-foot and five sixty-foot Xcelsior® clean diesel heavy-duty transit buses (25 equivalent units or "EU") under the State of Washington, Department of Enterprise Services contract.

The buses, which will be operated by the Maryland Department of Transportation Aviation Administration, will be used at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport ("BWI Marshall Airport") to replace older vehicles on continuous shuttle routes between terminals, airport parking facilities, and the BWI Rail Station. New amenities like USB charging ports, Wi-Fi, improved seating, luggage racks, wide doors, and large windows will be installed to enhance the customer experience.

"New Flyer is proud to have been chosen once again by BWI Marshall Airport with additional Xcelsior transit buses that will help move millions of passengers safely around BWI airport each year," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. "New Flyer has delivered over 150 buses to Airports across North America, with a focus on enhancing efficient, safe, and reliable mobility in the nation's busiest hubs. Supporting the Maryland Department of Transportation builds on this focus and continues to enhance the passenger experience at BWI Marshall Airport."

The sixty-foot articulated buses will also provide an approximate 50 percent increase in passenger capacity compared to the smaller transit-style buses currently in service.

Located near downtown Baltimore and approximately 30 miles from Washington, D.C., BWI Marshall Airport is the 22nd busiest airport in America, serving over 25 million passengers annually. The airport's current parking and rail station fleet is comprised of 40 buses that went into service in 2005.

About NFI

With over 8,900 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). It also supports infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe and reliable charging and mobility solutions. In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. For the fiscal year ended December 30, 2018, NFI posted revenues of US$2.5 billion. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 41,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 7,300 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,600 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI Group that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services, customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses, the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the potential impact of these factors, the NFI Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

SOURCE New Flyer of America Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Lindy Norris, P: 204.792.8424, Lindy_Norris@newflyer.com; For investor inquiries, please contact: Stephen King, P: 204.224.6382, Stephen_King@newflyer.com