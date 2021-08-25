Marwest Apartment REIT Announces Appointment of Additional Trustee

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust ("Marwest Apartment REIT" or the "REIT") (TSXV: MAR.UN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Green to the Board of Trustees.

Mr. Green was appointed to the Board of Trustees effective today.

Prior to joining the Board of Trustees of the REIT, Mr. Green, CPA, CA, served as Chief Financial Officer at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from its inception in 2004 until 2021, where he was responsible for financial reporting, internal controls, pension plan and direct tax functions.

With Mr. Green's appointment, the REIT's current Board of Trustees is comprised of Mr. Luke Cain (Chair of the Board of Trustee), Mr. Jason Pellaers and Mr. James Green, each of whom is "independent" within the meaning of National Instrument 58-101 – Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices, as well as Mr. William Martens and Mr. Cornelius Martens. The Audit Committee has also been reconstituted effective today and is comprised of Mr. Pellaers (chair), Mr. Cain and Mr. Green.

Mr. Luke Cain, Chair of the Board of Trustees, commented "We are extremely pleased to add Mr. Green to the board. He brings decades of commercial real estate experience at the executive level and is well versed in the capital markets. He will be an invaluable addition to Marwest Apartment REIT."

About Marwest Apartment REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated open-ended trust governed by the laws of the Province of Manitoba. The REIT was formed to provide Unitholders with the opportunity to invest in the Canadian multi-family rental sector through the ownership of high-quality income-producing properties, with an initial focus on stable markets throughout Western Canada.

Forward-looking Statements

For further information: For further information, please contact Mr. William Martens, Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: (204) 947-1200