MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES Q3 2024 RESULTS

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSXV: MAR.UN) reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. This press release should be read in conjunction with the REIT's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("Q3 2024 MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, which are available on the REIT's website at www.marwestreit.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.

"Throughout 2024 rental rates have continued to increase and vacancy has remained low. With the 50 percent provincial school tax rebate ending this year, we anticipate the lowered inflationary pressures which may offset the financial impact on the REIT.", commented Mr. William Martens, Chief Executive Officer of the REIT.

Q3 2024 Quarterly Highlights

Same Property Net Operating Income 1 (" Same Property NOI ") increased by 8.82% in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to same period 2023

(" ") increased by 8.82% in the nine months ended compared to same period 2023 Reported funds from operations (" FFO ") of $0.0921 per Unit for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , compared to $0.0755 for the same period 2023

") of per Unit for the nine months ended , compared to for the same period 2023 Reported adjusted funds from operations (" AFFO ") of $0.0727 per Unit for the nine months ended 2024, compared to $0.0727 for the same period 2023

") of per Unit for the nine months ended 2024, compared to for the same period 2023 Reported Net Asset Value per Unit (" NAV ") of $2.20 at September 30, 2024 compared to $1.90 at December 31, 2023

") of at compared to at Average occupancy rate of 99.32% reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 98.98% in the same period 2023

compared to 98.98% in the same period 2023 Weighted average months to debt maturity of 66.55 months

Operations Summary













Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 Portfolio Operation Information 2024 2023 2024 2023 Number of properties 4 4 4 4 Number of suites 516 516 516 516 Average occupancy ate 99.48 % 99.52 % 99.32 % 98.98 % Average rental rate to date $1,607 $1,541 $1,584 $1,534











Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 Reconciliation of Same Property NOI1 to IFRS 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue from investment properties $ 2,607,394 $ 2,496,143 $ 7,714,464 $ 7,437,591 Expenses:







Property operating expenses 624,449 610,127 1,852,294 2,019,516 Realty taxes 234,906 225,858 703,501 677,574 Total property operating expenses 859,355 835,985 2,555,795 2,697,090 Same Property NOI1 $ 1,748,039 $ 1,660,158 $ 5,158,669 $ 4,740,501

1 Same Property Portfolio consists of 4 multi-residential properties owned by the REIT for comparable periods in Q3 2024 and Q3 2023 – See "Notice with respect to Non-IFRS Measures" below.

Reconciliation of Debt-to-Gross Book Value ratio At September 30, 2024 At December 31, 2023 Total interest-bearing debt $ 102,002,995 $ 100,767,840 Total assets on balance sheet 146,871,085 139,770,463 Debt-to-Gross Book Value ratio 69.45 % 72.10 %





Reconciliation of Debt Service Coverage ratio Period ended

September 30, 2024 Year ended

December 31, 2023

Net Operating Income for the period ended $ 5,158,669 $ 6,359,930 Mortgage payments for the period ended 3,605,648 4,899,297 Debt Service Coverage ratio 1.43 1.30 Weighted average term to maturity on fixed rate debt 66.55 months 67.3 months Weighted average interest rate on fixed debt 3.09 % 3.01 %

Financial Summary

The REIT generated FFO and AFFO per Unit of $0.0320 and $0.0260, respectively, during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

FFO and AFFO are defined in "Non-IFRS Measures" in the September 30, 2024 MD&A and below under "Notice with respect to Non-IFRS Measures".

Reconciliation of Net Income and Comprehensive

Income to FFO and AFFO Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue from investment properties $ 2,607,394 $ 2,496,143 $ 7,714,464 $ 7,437,591 Property operating expenses (624,449) (610,127) (1,852,294) (2,019,516) Realty taxes (234,906) (225,858) (703,501) (677,574) Net Operating Income 1,748,039 1,660,158 5,158,669 4,740,501 NOI Margin 67.04 % 66.51 % 66.87 % 63.74 % General and administrative (219,875) (192,556) (620,806) (578,612) Finance costs (945,711) (928,651) (2,865,825) (2,812,633) Fair value gain (loss) on:







Investment properties 2,878,570 695,272 4,341,616 3,173,043 Unit-based compensation 11,980 (3,612) 20,632 55,011 Exchangeable Units 744,971 433,652 1,306,918 3,143,970 Net income and







comprehensive income $ 4,217,974 $ 1,664,263 $ 7,341,204 $ 7,721,280



Three months ended

Setptember 30 Nine months ended

September 30 Reconciliation of FFO 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income and comprehensive income 4,217,974 1,664,263 7,341,204 7,721,280 Distributions on Exchangeable Units 41,505 41,196 124,199 122,500 Fair value gain on properties (2,878,570) (695,272) (4,341,616) (3,173,043) Fair value (gain) loss on unit-based compensation (11,980) 3,612 (20,632) (55,011) Fair value gain on Exchangeable Units (744,971) (433,652) (1,306,918) (3,143,970) FFO 623,958 580,147 1,796,237 1,471,756 Weighted average number of Units 19,498,838 19,498,838 19,498,838 19,502,098 FFO/unit $ 0.0320 $ 0.0298 $ 0.0921 $ 0.0755









Reconciliation of AFFO







FFO $ 623,958 $ 580,147 $ 1,796,237 $ 1,471,756 Capital expenditures (111,653) (5,297) (365,705) (42,169) Leasing costs (4,777) (6,430) (12,679) (11,758) AFFO 507,528 568,420 1,417,853 1,417,829 Weighted average number of Units 19,498,838 19,498,838 19,498,838 19,502,098 AFFO/unit $ 0.0260 $ 0.0292 $ 0.0727 $ 0.0727 AFFO payout ratio 14.98 % 13.04 % 15.92 % 15.54 %











NAV and NAV per Unit Reconciliation At September 30, 2024 At December 31, 2023 Unitholders' Equity $34,967,165 $27,578,331 Exchangeable Units 8,301,099 9,757,146 NAV 43,268,264 37,335,477 Trust Units 8,856,403 8,657,564 Exchangeable Units 10,642,435 10,841,274 Deferred Units 169,012 167,265 Total Units oustanding 19,667,850 19,666,103 NAV per unit $2.20 $1.90

The overall increase in NAV from $1.90 at December 31, 2023 to $2.20 at September 30, 2024, was primarily due to updated market conditions throughout all properties and net operating income less finance costs and general and administrative expenses exceeding distributions.

Outlook

Management is focused on growing the portfolio and Unitholder value through increasing rental rates where the market allows, future acquisition opportunities that will increase the overall size and performance of the REIT, as well as maintaining a manageable debt structure. The current debt structure of the REIT is all at fixed rates with an average remaining mortgage term of over five years. The majority of the REIT's debt is CMHC insured.

Management believes the organic growth in NAV due to paydown of debt over the mortgage terms is a positive outcome of the higher leveraged position as well as lowering the REIT's debt to GBV ratio and thereby increasing the NAV per Unit over time.

Management anticipates that demand for rental housing will remain strong in the coming quarters due to immigration and the affordability gap in rental vs. home ownership. As interest rates remain at elevated levels and costs of construction remain relatively high, the cost of home ownership maintains the affordability gap.

Any increase in the portfolio's operating costs due to inflation may be offset by increases in rental rates, where the market allows, as 56 percent of the portfolio at September 30, 2024 is not under rent control or restrictive financing agreements.

About Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated open-ended trust governed by the laws of the Province of Manitoba. The REIT was formed to provide holders of Units with the opportunity to invest in the Canadian multi-family rental sector through the ownership of high-quality income-producing properties, with an initial focus on stable markets throughout Western Canada.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's views of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward‐looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward‐looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward‐looking statements, including the risks described in the REIT's latest annual information form and management's discussion and analysis. The payment of cash distributions, and the amount of such cash distributions, will be dependent upon a number of factors, including but not limited to the financial performance, financial condition and financial requirements of the REIT. Although management of the REIT believes that the expectations reflected in forward‐looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward‐looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the REIT disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward‐looking statements or otherwise.

Notice with respect to Non-IFRS Measures Disclosure

The REIT's financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition to IFRS measures, this news release and the REIT's Q3 2024 MD&A disclose certain non-IFRS financial measures that are commonly used by Canadian real estate investment trusts as an indicator of performance. Non-IFRS measures and ratios include the following:

Net Operating Income ("NOI")

The Trust calculates net operating income as revenue less property operating expenses such as utilities, repairs and maintenance and realty taxes. Charges for interest or other expenses not specific to the day‑to‑day operations of the Trust's properties are not included. The Trust regards NOI as an important measure of the income generated by income-producing properties and is used by management in evaluating the performance of the Trust's properties. NOI is also a key input in determining the value of the Trust's properties. For reconciliation to IFRS measures, refer to "Financial Operations and Results" in the REIT's Q3 2024 MD&A

Funds from Operations ("FFO")

The Trust calculates FFO substantially in accordance with the guidelines set out in the white paper titled "White Paper on Funds from Operations & Adjusted Funds from Operations for IFRS" by the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALpac") as revised in January 2022. FFO is defined as IFRS consolidated net income adjusted for items such as unrealized changes in the fair value of the investment properties, effects of puttable instruments classified as financial liabilities and changes in fair value of financial instruments and derivatives. FFO should not be construed as an alternative to net income or cash flows provided by or used in operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS. The Trust regards FFO as a key measure of operating performance. For reconciliation to IFRS measures, refer to "Financial Operations and Results" in the REIT's Q3 2024 MD&A

Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")

The Trust calculates AFFO substantially in accordance with the guidelines set out in the white paper titled "White Paper on Funds from Operations & Adjusted Funds from Operations for IFRS" by REALpac as revised in January 2022. AFFO is defined as FFO adjusted for items such as maintenance capital expenditures and straight‑line rental revenue differences. AFFO should not be construed as an alternative to net income or cash flows provided by or used in operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS. The Trust regards AFFO as a key measure of operating performance. The Trust also uses AFFO in assessing its capacity to make distributions. For reconciliation to IFRS measures, refer to "Financial Operations and Results" in the REIT's Q3 2024 MD&A

The following other non‑IFRS measures are defined as follows:

"FFO per unit" is calculated as FFO divided by the weighted average number of Trust Units and Exchangeable Units of the Partnership outstanding over the period.

"AFFO per unit" is calculated as AFFO divided by the weighted average number of Trust Units and Exchangeable Units of the Partnership outstanding over the period.

"AFFO Payout Ratio" is the proportion of the total distributions on Trust Units and Exchangeable Units of the Partnership to AFFO per Unit.

"Net Asset Value" is calculated as the sum of unitholders' equity and Exchangeable Units

"Net Asset Value per Unit" or "NAV per Unit" is calculated as the sum of unitholders' equity and Exchangeable Units divided by the sum of Trust Units, Exchangeable Units and Deferred Units outstanding at the end of the period.

"Debt‑to‑Gross Book Value ratio" is calculated by dividing total interest‑bearing debt consisting of mortgages by total assets and is used as the REIT's primary measure of its leverage.

"Debt Service Coverage ratio" is the ratio of NOI to total debt service consisting of interest expenses recorded as finance costs and principal payments on mortgages.

"Stabilized net operating income" is the estimated 12-month net operating income that a property could generate at full occupancy, less a vacancy rate and stable operating expenses.

"Average occupancy rate" is defined as the ratio of occupied suites to the total suites in the portfolio for the period.

"Same Property NOI" is defined as Net Operating Income from properties owned by the REIT throughout comparative periods, which removes the impact of situations that result in the comparative period to be less meaningful, such as acquisitions, or properties going through a lease-up period.

Management believes that these measures are helpful to investors because, while not necessarily calculated comparably among issuers, they are widely recognized measures of the REIT's performance and tend to provide a relevant basis for comparison among real estate entities. These non-IFRS financial measures are not defined under IFRS and are not intended to represent financial performance, financial position or cash flows for the period and should not be viewed as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The above measures are not standardized under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the REIT. Readers should be further cautioned that the above measures as calculated by the REIT may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For further information, refer to the sections entitled "Non-IFRS measures" and "Financial Operations and Results" in the REIT's Q3 2024 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference herein, for further information (available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca or the REIT's website www.marwestreit.com).

