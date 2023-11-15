MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES MONTHLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust ("Marwest Apartment REIT" or the "REIT") (TSXV: MAR.UN) announced that its Trustees have declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.001275 per trust unit ("Trust Unit") of the REIT for the month of November 2023, representing a cash distribution per Trust Unit of $0.0153 on an annualized basis. The cash distributions will be made on December 15, 2023 to Unitholders on record as of November 30, 2023.

As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 8,657,564 Units, and 10,841,274 Exchangeable Units issued and outstanding.

About Marwest Apartment REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated open-ended trust governed by the laws of the Province of Manitoba. The REIT was formed to provide Unitholders with the opportunity to invest in the Canadian multi-family rental sector through the ownership of high-quality income-producing properties, with an initial focus on stable markets throughout Western Canada.

Marwest REIT's management team and Trustees have over 100 years of combined experience in multi-residential real estate. They bring a strong combination of development, construction, management, and financing experience, along with significant governance expertise. The REIT has an external asset and property management agreement through the Marwest Group of Companies. The Marwest Group of Companies is a fully integrated real estate group that specializes in development, construction, and property management. Now in its third generation of operations, the Marwest Group has developed over 12,000 units, and currently manages over 2,500 units, providing the REIT with an array of top calibre tools, industry know-how and strong relationships. Marwest Apartment REIT will continue to benefit from the expertise and strong infrastructure that is currently in place through the Marwest Group.

For further information: please contact Mr. William Martens, Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: (204) 947-1200.