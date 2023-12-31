MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES GRANTS OF DEFERRED UNITS IN SATISFACTION OF TRUSTEE COMPENSATION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust ("Marwest Apartment REIT" or the "REIT") (TSXV: MAR.UN) announces the issuance of 13,976 deferred units of the REIT ("Deferred Units") to certain of its trustees for the period October 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023, in the aggregate amount of $15,373.60, effective today, in accordance with REIT's equity incentive plan adopted effective April 30, 2021, as amended, and the REIT's policy regarding the automatic settlement of trustee compensation in Deferred Units.

About Marwest Apartment REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated open-ended trust governed by the laws of the Province of Manitoba. The REIT was formed to provide holders of trust units of the REIT with the opportunity to invest in the Canadian multi-family rental sector through the ownership of high-quality income-producing properties, with an initial focus on stable markets throughout Western Canada.

